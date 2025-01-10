Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Southern California to support wildfire victims, recovery efforts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working to support Southern California wildfire victims and relief efforts, as the wildfires continue to sweep through the region.

The couple made their second visit to Pasadena on Friday, when they met with Mayor Victor Gordo about ongoing recovery efforts, Fox 11 reported.

Earlier this week, the pair anonymously delivered food to families displaced by the fires, according to the outlet.

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued," the pair wrote on their website Thursday, describing the situation in Southern California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also provided a list of organizations actively helping wildfire victims.

These organizations on their website include World Central Kitchen, which is providing meals for first responders and people displaced by the fires; Animal Wellness Foundation, which is housing and caring for evacuated animals; Compton Cowboys, which is providing emergency transportation services for horses, and Airbnb and 211LA, which have joined forces to offer free temporary housing to people who have been displaced.

Harry and Meghan also listed Baby2Baby, which is distributing emergency kits and essential supplies like diapers, clothes and hygiene products to families in need; All Power Books, which is staying open offering supplies and water for pickup while working to distribute essentials to people affected by the fires, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which are working to support firefighters who are battling the fires and attempting to save homes, families and communities affected by the fires.

The couple also encouraged others to help victims if they can, including by housing evacuees, checking on elderly or disabled neighbors to see if they need help evacuating and donating items like clothing and toys.

"Some families and people have been left with nothing," the pair wrote on their website. "Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials."

They noted that the American Red Cross is on the ground providing assistance to those in need.