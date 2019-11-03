Meghan Markle's alleged claim that Ashley Cole pursued her is 'nonsense,' his brother says

Meghan Markle's alleged claim that Ashley Cole pursued her before she met husband Prince Harry is “nonsense,” the ex-soccer ace’s brother says.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, is said to have told a journalist that womanizer Cole, also 38, “tried very hard” to get her attention on Twitter back in 2013.

It is said to have been part of a “determined” drive by the then U.S. soap actress to boost her profile by appearing in U.K. tabloids.

But Matty Cole said: “It’s nonsense, completely made up. He definitely wouldn’t have to beg Meghan Markle for a date.

“She’s not the kind of girl he goes for anyway, and he’s never fancied her.”

Duchess Meghan last month claimed the British media was trying to “destroy” her.

But a showbiz editor revealed she “all but begged” for tabloid exposure two years before she met Harry.

Last month, TV presenter Lizzie Cundy — a former friend of the duchess — described her as “manipulating.”

Cundy said she had “seen a different side” to Duchess Meghan since she joined the Royal Family last year.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.