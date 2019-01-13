Meghan Markle's bodyguard quits after six months working for pregnant Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has lost yet another royal staffer since becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

The former "Suits" star's bodyguard, an officer employed by the Scotland Yard police, called it quits after just six months on the job, reports say.

"Unlike someone who has grown up in the royal family and has been used to having close protection from an early age, it can be constraining," a source told The Sunday Times. "Even though [Meghan] was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely."

The source added, "But in her current role she can’t go anywhere without her protection team, and that’s a massive constraining force on an individual like her."

The bodyguard's name has not been identified, but insiders claimed that she is leaving the police force entirely.

The officer took over from Prince Harry's former head of security, and insiders say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may appoint another woman to take her place upon her exit.

The blond bodyguard gained some prominence in royal watchers' eyes during Markle and Prince Harry's trip to Australia, Fiji and Tonga, when the guard had to intervene due to crowd management concerns.

It's yet another bit of bad news for 37-year-old Markle.

Just days ago, her estranged half-brother was arrested for DUI.

Last year, it was reported that Markle's personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, was resigning after just six months.

Kensington Palace did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on the staffing changes.