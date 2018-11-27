Prince Harry's move sparks rumors of rift between Kate and Meghan: report

Speculation of a rift between Prince William and Harry have reemerged, as cracks appear to be showing in their close relationship -- potentially from their wives "pulling them apart," a source told U.K.'s The Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will move from Kensington Palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Estate, officials said Saturday. The move is expected to be early next year, ahead of the anticipated birth of their first child.

But news of their move comes after reports that the princes might be ready to set up separate courts, The Mail reported. They are considering a formal division of the joint royal household at Kensington Palace, the report said.

A close friend of the Cambridges (Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton) suggested last night that "any unease was between their wives," the publication reported.

"Kate and Meghan are very different people," the source told The Mail. "They don't really get on."

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's move was a "shock announcement," U.K.'s The Sun reported, but no official has confirmed there is a rift between the royal brothers and the duchesses.

A royal source did tell The Sun that "there has been a bit of tension between the brothers."

"The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments," the source said. "Now Harry and Meghan don't want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own."

William, 36, and Harry, 34, have long appeared to be the "closest of brothers" and "bonded in tragedy" from the loss of their mother, Princess Diana, U.K.'s The Times reported.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the potential rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes, according to The Mail and The Sun. A previous official statement from Kensington Palace said Windsor is a "very special place" for the Sussexes, who wed in a chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds in May.

"And they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate," the statement said.

Their offices will remain at Kensington Palace, The Sun reported.

Windsor is about 20 miles west of central London.

Harry and Meghan have been living at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace since announcing their engagement last year.

Frogmore Cottage is a two-story, stucco-covered house on the Windsor Estate. It is near Frogmore House, the grand 17th-century manor house where Meghan and Harry held their evening wedding reception for 200 friends after their nuptials earlier in the day.

The cottage and house were called Frogmore because of the many frogs that resided in the marshy area near the River Thames.

The move means that William and Harry will no longer be living in close proximity to each other now that Harry is starting his own family. William and Kate have three children.

Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.