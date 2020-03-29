Jim Edmonds waiting on coronavirus test results: I'm 'not feeling so hot'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jim Edmonds isn't feeling very well.

On Saturday, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star shared that he's been tested for coronavirus because he's "not taking any chances."

Edmonds, 49, shared a selfie on his Instagram story from a hospital bed, wearing a face mask.

"Held off as long as I could," he wrote over the image. "I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke."

In another post, Edmonds said he was surprised by the testing process.

"Waiting on tests now," said the former baseball pro. "Ps I didn't know the swab could go that far in someone's nose."

Once he arrived back home, Edmonds shared a video to update fans on his condition, speaking directly to the camera.

"I got out of the emergency room and they are waiting for tests [results]. Did get tested for pneumonia, which was positive, which I've never had before," he announced. "Trying to just rest up and get better. Wanted to thank everyone for their wishes..."

Edmonds said that he's been trying to respond to all of the well wishes pouring in from his friends and followers, but that he's "not feeling so hot."

He added: "I'm home, I'm feeling pretty good and I'm doing the best I can to rest up. Thank you again, everyone. I guess all you phony tabloids can have your way with this one because you've got nothing else to do. For all my friends, thank you very much and I'll let you know how everything's going when I find out."

Several celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak spread far beyond its origins. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba are among the stars that have come forward with positive test results.