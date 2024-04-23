Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman after rapper allegedly had sex in front of him: lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion was sued by a former employee who accused the rapper of creating an unbearable hostile work environment and subjecting him to sexual harassment, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Emilio Garcia, who previously served as Stallion's personal camera operator, claimed he witnessed Stallion having sex with another woman while she was "right beside" him in an SUV while on tour in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022.

The following day, Stallion allegedly asked Garcia if he was in the SUV the previous night. Once he confirmed, Stallion instructed Garcia, "Don't ever discuss what you saw," according to court documents.

MEGAN THEE STALLION SHOOTER TORY LANEZ SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON

Representatives for Stallion did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

During the same trip, Garcia claimed that Stallion, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also "berated and directed her fat-shaming comments towards" him.

The "Hot Girl Summer" singer allegedly called him a "fat b----" and told him to "spit your food out," and that "you don't need to be eating," docs stated.

MEGAN THEE STALLION DETAILS HER SHOOTING IN TEARFUL VIDEO

Garcia had been working with Stallion since 2018. He claimed he was "purposefully misclassified" as an independent contractor, and hours of employment were not properly recorded.

"As a result of misclassification, Plaintiff was not permitted to take rest and meal breaks," docs stated. "Many times, Plaintiff worked over five consecutive hours without a thirty-minute meal break." In addition, Garcia was "not paid meal or rest break premiums," which were in violation of California Labor Codes.

Garcia said his responsibilities as a personal cameramen forced him to "take on a myriad of duties and work much longer hours." He specifically worked "in excess of 50 hours under the close scrutiny and explicit discretion of Stallion, who continuously contacted Plaintiff at all hours, directing him to brainstorm TikTok videos, to edit content that Plaintiff had not captured, and complete various assignments," according to the suit.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

His pay structure changed from a flat, $4,000 monthly rate to a "pay-per-task" system invoiced per assignment, and Garcia "saw a decrease in the number of bookings he received," the docs stated. After he confided to a makeup artist about quitting, Garcia was terminated in July 2023.

"Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work," according to the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct," attorney Ron Zambrano, partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. 'Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal."