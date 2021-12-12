Megan Thee Stallion celebrates graduation from TSU

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate.

The 26-year-old attended the graduation ceremony with the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences at Texas Southern University on Saturday. Despite blowing up with her hit song "Hot Girl Summer" and her subsequent music career, the "Body" artist, whose real name is Megan Pete, decided to stay in school.

Now, her hard work has paid off as she is officially a graduate of the university and can hopefully make good on her goal to open an assisted living facility in her hometown of Houston, Tx.

On Saturday, the rapper took to social media to share images of herself decked out in her cap and gown ahead of the ceremony. Prior to that, she let her fans know that there was a live stream that they could view to watch her receive her diploma. In subsequent videos posted from the event, audience members at the graduation can be heard going wild when her name is called and she took the stage.

Entertainment Tonight notes that Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who spoke at the ceremony, announced that the Grammy-winning rapper will also receive the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award on Sunday. The award aims to recognize "outstanding public achievements by the people who live in the 18th Congressional district."

The artist spoke with the outlet in November 2020 about her decision to stay in school despite her music career taking off. She noted that the pandemic actually made things easier since online classes were more conducive to her busy schedule.

"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she said. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"

She previously spoke with Rolling Stone where she explained that she decided to finish her degree in an effort to make her grandmother happy and proud of her for finishing what she started.