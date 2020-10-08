Megan Thee Stallion's alleged shooter Tory Lanez charged with assault

Tory Lanez, who has been accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan the Stallion, has been charged with assault.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, accused Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, of shooting her in the feet after a party in Calif. this summer.

Now, over a month after the accusation was made on Instagram Live, Lanez has been charged with assault, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The release states that the rapper, 28, was charged on Thursday with "one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury."

An arraignment is set for Oct. 13.

The release briefly details the alleged incident, explaining that on July 12, Lanez and Megan -- who is not named in the release and only identified as "a female friend" -- "got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills."

"The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her," the statement said.

According to The Associated Press, Megan is identified in the felony complaint only as Megan P.

Lanez faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in state prison should he be convicted as charged.

The case is still under investigation, the release said.

Megan had declined to name Lanez as the person who shot her in social media posts and videos on the subject for more than a month. But on Aug. 20, the 25-year-old said on Instagram Live, "Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand.”

The female rapper said she did not tell Los Angeles police who came to the scene on July 12 about the shooting because she was afraid of the legal repercussions and feared for her safety.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said in the video.

Lanez was arrested the morning of the alleged incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and was released on bail later that day but had not been charged with anything related to the incident.

Megan claimed that the rapper shot her when she tried to walk away from an argument. She denied rumors that she had hit him in the SUV.

The "Savage" rapper first said publicly that she was shot later that week and has slowly revealed more in several social media posts since it happened, usually in response to what she said were false stories spreading.

She said from the beginning that she expected to fully recover but said in subsequent posts that the shooting, which required her to have surgery to have the bullets removed, was “super scary ” and “the worst experience of my life,” and she felt blessed that the gunfire hit where it did.

She had consistently declined to name Lanez until the August accusation, when she also tweeted, “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.”

Lanez has denied shooting the star on his latest album.

Megan Thee Stallion was already a major hip-hop star after a triumphant year that recently saw her nominated for artist of the year at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards and in recent weeks has become part of a huge cultural phenomenon with her guest stint on the Cardi B song “WAP."

Reps for Lanez and Megan did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report