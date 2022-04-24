Megan Thee Stallion addresses 2020 shooting: ‘I was really scared’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Megan Thee Stallion recounted the trauma she endured after her 2020 shooting in an upcoming interview with Gayle King airing on "CBS Mornings" this Monday.

The interview will be the first time the rapper, 27, addresses the Tory Lanez alleged shooting on live television since he allegedly shot at her feet as the duo left a party in Hollywood Hills in July 2020.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time," Megan Thee Stallion said in a released clip of the interview. "But ... I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy."

The female rap star explained how the incident began, claiming Lanez, legally known as Daystar Peterson, stood outside the parked car and was "standing up over the window, shooting" towards her.

"So, I get out the car and it's like, everything happens so fast," she explains. "And all I hear is this man screaming, he said ‘Dance b--!’ And he started shooting. I'm just like, 'Oh my god.' He shot a couple of times."

During the preview of the interview, Megan Thee Stallion got emotional with King as she recalled the events.

"I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh my god, if I take the wrong step, I don't know if he could shoot something that's super important, I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me,'" she said tearfully.

Megan Thee Stallion added, "I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before."

Lanez pleaded not guilty to federal assault charges in November 2020.

It was only after the alleged shooting that Lanez, 29, apologized to Stallion — real name Megan Pete — before he "offered her money and begged her to please not say anything," according to Megan's account in court in December. Megan also told the detective that Lanez made "a reference to the fact he was already on probation."

Lanez, who was rumored to have been dating Stallion, was present in the courtroom listening to the testimony, Rolling Stone reported, adding that his attorney questioned the detective on whether he had asked Megan "how much she had to drink that day."

The detective also relayed that Stallion recounted Lanez being intoxicated during the July 2020 incident, according to TMZ.

Following the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion released an op-ed in The New York Times calling for the protection of Black women.

In the piece titled, "Why I Speak Up For Black Women," the hip-hop star wrote that "Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life."

"My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends," she wrote. "Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted."

However, Lanez has maintained his innocence. The day after the rapper was charged, Lanez tweeted that "the truth will come to the light" and "a charge is not a conviction."

Megan Thee Stallion has had a breakout run in the past two years that has put her among the biggest stars in hip-hop. She was nominated for artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards, was the musical guest on the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live," and her guest stint on the Cardi B song "WAP" helped turn the track — and music video — into a huge cultural phenomenon.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.