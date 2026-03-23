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Megan Moroney stuns in orange bikini during friend's Bahamas bachelorette

Moroney celebrated friend and influencer Natalie King's bachelorette in the Bahamas while also dropping a cover of the 2006 Disney classic ahead of a Miley Cyrus anniversary special.

By Danielle Minnetian Fox News
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Megan Moroney is swapping Nashville for the tropics and making sure her best friend has the ultimate send-off.

The "Tennessee Orange" singer was in the Bahamas over the weekend, where she shared an inside look at a bachelorette getaway for her close friend, social media influencer Natalie King. Known for her soulful anthems about heartbreak and girlhood, Moroney is leaning into the latter as she helps King celebrate her final days as a single woman. The vacation serves as a stylish interlude for the singer, who has been documenting the festivities and her own vacation looks for her Instagram followers.

The country singer appeared relaxed and sun-kissed in the indoor snap, giving her followers a first look at her vacation wardrobe. Moroney showcased a structured, vibrant orange bikini top with subtle gold hardware, paired with matching bottoms.

Country singer Megan Moroney posing indoors wearing an orange triangle bikini top and layered necklaces with a pink starfish charm.

Country star Megan Moroney showcases a vibrant orange bikini and layered beach charms during a bachelorette getaway in the Bahamas. (Megan Moroney/Instagram)

Keeping the look playful and coastal, the "I'm Not Pretty" singer accessorized with a statement charm necklace, including a visible shell and a hot pink starfish pendant. Her signature hair was styled in natural beach waves, completing the look with simple bracelets and manicured nails.

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The celebration moved to the shoreline, where Moroney shared a candid look at her island escape. The CMA winner was seen walking barefoot into the turquoise tide, her back to the camera as she waded through the rolling waves.

But it wouldn’t be a bachelorette weekend without a coordinated moment with the bride-to-be. Moroney later shared a photo alongside King, with both striking a celebratory pose on a scenic observation deck.

Staying true to her country roots, Moroney wore a dark brown cowgirl hat paired with a daring black mesh cover-up. King appeared bridal-ready in a white lace crop top and a ruffled maxi skirt. The duo raised their arms in unison, drinks in hand, as they posed against a backdrop of palm trees and the Caribbean horizon.

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Megan Moroney in a black mesh cover-up and cowboy hat posing with influencer Natalie King in a white lace outfit on a luxury deck.

Megan Moroney (R) poses alongside bride-to-be Natalie King (L) during a stylish celebration overlooking the Caribbean horizon. (Megan Moroney/Instagram)

While Moroney is currently soaking up the sun, the "6 Months Later" singer is also celebrating a major career "full circle" moment.

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In an exclusive interview with People, Moroney revealed she is honoring the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana" by releasing a cover of the iconic theme song, "Best of Both Worlds," through Spotify Singles. The country star, 28, admitted to the outlet that she has been using the track to get "hyped" before her own shows for the last two years.

Megan Moroney with long blonde hair and glasses, wearing a pink jacket and sparkly top, leaning against a large professional soundboard in a recording studio.

Megan Moroney channels her inner pop star in a pink ensemble while recording her cover of "Best of Both Worlds" for the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana." (Megan Moroney/Instagram )

"I started watching and listening to Hannah Montana at a young age. So I think just her confidence… She was bubbly and funny. I think that definitely wore off on me," Moroney told People. "I didn’t grow up and like, want to be a princess. I wanted to grow up and be Hannah Montana."

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The cover comes just ahead of a Disney+ anniversary special featuring Miley Cyrus, 33, which is set to air Tuesday, March 24. For Moroney, the pressure was on to do the 2006 classic justice for the "Disney" die-hards.

Megan Moroney sitting on a blue velvet sofa during an interview at Anzie Blue.

Moroney released her own cover of  "Best of Both Worlds" from "Hannah Montana." (Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images)

COUNTRY STAR MEGAN MORONEY SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ABOUT RUMORED MORGAN WALLEN ROMANCE

"This is like, the Hannah Montana song and I can’t piss off Hannah Montana fans," she noted in a behind-the-scenes clip from the recording session.

The Spotify release follows a massive year for the "Hannah Montana" catalog, which saw nearly 10.7 million hours of streaming globally in 2025 alone. For Moroney, the project is a chance to bridge the gap between her country roots and the pop-culture phenomenon that inspired her early on.

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Danielle Minnetian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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