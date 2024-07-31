Country star Megan Moroney sets record straight about rumored Morgan Wallen romance

Country singer Megan Moroney opened up about her former romantic relationship with Morgan Wallen.

During a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Moroney revealed she and Wallen did in fact date.

"It was never a relationship," the "Am I Okay?" singer said. "Here's what I'll tell you though, because I haven't told anyone this ever. [He] and I met in 2020. [Fellow country artist] Jon Langston actually introduced us. I was a senior in college – COVID hadn't happened yet, his ‘Dangerous’ album wasn't even out yet. So, we were friends for a long time."

"We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we're friends," she added.

Moroney admitted she has "tried to avoid" the question about their connection in all of her past interviews, adding "but we're here now and time has passed and all is well."

Fans of both artists first began speculating the two were romantically involved when Moroney released her hit single, "Tennessee Orange." The song references the University of Tennessee football team, the Tennessee Volunteers, or Vols, who Wallen is known to be a big supporter of.

After the release of the song, Wallen and Moroney began commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Wallen further fanned the flames of speculation when he released his song, "Tennessee Fan," which tells the story of a girl who is converted to a Tennessee Vols fan after meeting a guy.

"I feel like he's a very private person," she said. "We weren't exclusively dating ever, and I think that both of our schedules ... when we tried to hang out, it was like, 'OK, we have this one day of the whole month where we're both maybe in town,' and then the other has something going on."

When it came to keeping their brief relationship private, Moroney explained that "because he's such a private person, it just feels awkward talking about it."

When asked by host Alex Cooper if "Tennessee Orange" is about Wallen, she said, "I will not say who I sing my songs about ever."

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Moroney spoke about her budding music career, sharing that she doesn't "really have time for a relationship" as she puts all her time and energy into making music.

"I think because I'm not emotionally available, like, I am not ready to find someone that I want to marry right now, because that's just not in even the top 10 things in my brain right now," she explained. "So, it's just like, let's not waste anyone's time. Let's just not date right now because there's that point."

Her hard work is obvious as she currently promotes her second studio album, "Am I Okay?" which was released this month, only one year after her debut album, "Lucky," was released in May 2023.

"The album just feels like a continuation of ‘Lucky’ because they're only a year apart," she said. "But it's really just my real life experiences. I think on this album it's more intense. So, the happy songs are more happy, sad songs are more sad. There's a song about my friends. I've never done that before. There's a song about grief. I've never written about that. So, I think there's just something for everyone, and I think it's an opportunity for my fans to get to know me a little better."