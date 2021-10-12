Megan Fox says she struggles from body dysmorphia: 'I have a lot of deep insecurities'

Megan Fox has likely been told too many times to count that her looks are seemingly perfect.

The brunette bombshell is often praised for her head-turning style, and that's only intensified since going public with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and their several unforgettable looks together.

The stars, who aren't shy when it comes to PDA, grace the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of British GQ Style. While speaking to the outlet about their fierce love for one another, the 35-year-old fielded a question from the interviewer about how women who are both beautiful and smart can appear intimidating to others, especially men.

While agreeing, Fox then opened up about her battle with body dysmorphia, noting that she too struggles with her appearance despite the public's adoration of her.

MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY DESCRIBE RELATIONSHIP AS ‘ECSTASY AND AGONY’ AS THEY POSE FOR HEAD-TURNING SHOOT

"We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," Fox shared.

Asked if that's how she feels, she responded, "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities."

Meanwhile, Kelly, 31, opened up about his own struggles. The chart-topping singer and songwriter shared that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, stemming from issues in his upbringing and past drug use.

"I'm basically trying to live without dying quickly every day," Kelly said before crediting Fox for allowing him to be vulnerable with her about his struggles.

The chemistry between the pair has been a hot topic of conversation since the two first went public with their relationship. Also in the interview, Fox describes what it was like to meet Kelly for a second time on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in 2020. They previously met a few years prior but count their time on set last year as their first real, meaningful interaction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that," Fox recalled. "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."

Kelly too hinted that despite the public's view, their relationship can at times be difficult. He described it as "ecstasy and agony for sure."

"…I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason," he added.

Kelly also revealed that he had never fallen in love until Fox walked into his life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Because you've been around the world and experienced so much s--t, you think you know everything," he explained. "And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realize ‘I don't know s--t yet.' That's when the adventure starts, right?"

Fox shares three sons with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. They were married for 10 years before she filed for divorce in November 2020. Meanwhile, Kelly has one child – a daughter named Cassie – from a previous relationship.