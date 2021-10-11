Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe relationship as ‘ecstasy and agony’ as they pose for head-turning shoot

Megan Fox made a statement in her latest photo shoot with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress proved to have an undying love for the musician in the couple’s new spread for the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of British GQ Style. In the magazine, the hot Hollywood pair are seen locking lips, kissing each other’s necks and in one snap, Fox is seen holding a pistol to Kelly’s crotch while wearing nothing but the shoulder holster meant to house the sidearm.

The "Jennifer’s Body" performer shared the photo set to Instagram and penned a synopsis of the pair’s romance.

"The tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary," she wrote.

Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – added in a post of his own, writing in part that: "A life without you is worse than death."

Fox admitted in the cover conversation that when she met Kelly on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in 2020, she thought a relationship with the "Dirt" actor would be unlikely.

"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that," she said. "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."

Kelly also says the couple's relationship isn’t perfect.

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," he said. "It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Fox shares three sons with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. They were married for 10 years before she filed for divorce in November 2020.

Kelly pressed in the interview that he had never fallen in love until Fox walked into his life.

"Because you've been around the world and experienced so much s--t, you think you know everything," he explained. "And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realize ‘I don't know s--t yet.' That's when the adventure starts, right?"