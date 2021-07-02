Megan Fox recalls how becoming a mom 'saved her': 'I needed an escape'

Megan Fox said becoming a mother "saved" her during a trivial period in her life.

The model and actress, 35, who shares three sons with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, opened up about the role motherhood played in her discovering herself when she welcomed her firstborn – son Noah Shannon, now 8, in September 2012.

Fox told the Washington Post that giving birth at age 26 also gave her a "purpose" to her life.

"That kind of saved me honestly," Fox said, adding, "I needed an escape."

MEGAN FOX'S KIDS HILARIOUSLY CRASH HER 'TODAY' SHOW INTERVIEW: 'IT JUST IS WHAT IT IS'

Fox pressed that before she entered the realm of motherhood, she was "so lost and trying to understand how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?"

The "Jennifer’s Body" actress was often referred to as a "bombshell" in earlier days of her career and recalled to the publication the "pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus ... for at least the first decade of my career."

However, with the addition of her second son, Bodhi Ransom, in February 2014, the "Transformers" performer maintained that the everyday routines and challenges of raising her children has aided immensely in developing her sense of empathy towards the needs of others.

MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY DISH ON INSTANT CONNECTION UPON FIRST MEETING: 'TWIN FLAME'

"It's fertile soil," she explained. "It's given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special."

Fox has since moved on to flourish a relationship with cross-genre performing artist and actor Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – and recently opened up to fellow mother Kelly Clarkson about the "weird pressure" of being a working mom in showbiz.

"As an actor, it's just very unforgiving because you can't be on camera once you're past a certain stage of pregnancy," she said. "Also, once you have the baby it’s like 'Okay, well you're going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and now we're dealing with insurance.' It becomes this big thing."

"Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms," Fox added in an obvious play to put head honchos on notice to the ever-changing landscape. "I don't have an answer for what we can do about that, other than as more women rise up the ranks and are in control and in power in Hollywood, then obviously those things will change. It's been a patriarchy for so long."

MEGAN FOX STUNS IN CLEAVAGE-BARING CUT-OUT DRESS ON 2021 BBMA RED CARPET

She added, "There is that thing in this industry of like, 'Well, are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?' There's this weird pressure, which also then creates guilt. You go to work too soon to satisfy those people."

On Monday, Fox took the unexpected instants of being a working mom in stride when her kiddos crashed a live interview she was giving to "Today" show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"They just woke up," Fox told Kotb and Hager. "It's 7:30 here. So, they woke up a few minutes ago, and it just is what it is. You always have to make it work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm in the house that we're staying in right now, this is the living room area," she added. "And they all fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie. So, they just woke up."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.