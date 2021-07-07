Megan Fox says 'Till Death' character was emotionally, physically draining: 'My adrenals were shot'

Megan Fox was "exhausted" after filming her new horror-thriller film "Till Death."

The 35-year-old stars as Emma, who awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Throughout the film, she must drag his body around an isolated lake house while fighting off assassins.

"I was in every scene. I wasn't sleeping. A lot of stuff was going on here in the States, which is an opposite time zone. So I would be working all day in a really physical role and then getting very little sleep at night, maybe two or three hours. I did that for however many weeks, maybe five weeks," the actress explained to Fox News while promoting the film.

"When I got home, I was really exhausted and it did take me a minute to recover. Your body goes into this [mode] where your adrenals become completely drained because your adrenaline is constantly going [while filming]. I was exhausted. My adrenals were shot," she said.

Fox also talked about working with the stunt man who played her dead husband.

"He did some amazing things, like where we had to fall down the stairs. He's just in his boxers like the character was not wearing clothes. So he took that fall down the stairs, handcuffed to me with no pads, with nothing. He went through some brutal [stunts]," she recalled.

"I mean, he's being dragged around on the ground, the entire movie, like through the weirdest terrains and circumstances in nothing but his boxers and he didn't complain. Not one word. He was Bulgarian so he was tough. But yeah, it was a weird job for him, I don't know how he feels about it, but what a weird experience," Fox joked.

And one other component of the film she was attracted to was how "Till Death" infuses comedy into the horror genre.

"I've obviously never done anything where the actor opposite me was a dead person. So I thought that was going to be an interesting challenge," the "Transformers" alum reflected. "I liked the elements of having this interesting relationship with the corpse of the husband as the movie progressed. She's furious but then he also becomes her constant companion. So she's [angry] but there are funny moments between the two of them … or I thought they were funny."

"Till Death" is currently in select theaters and available on-demand.