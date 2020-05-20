Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly's new 'Bloody Valentine' music video

Megan Fox is the star of Machine Gun Kelly's new "Bloody Valentine" music video.

The video, which was released on Wednesday, first sees Fox, 34, waking up next to Kelly -- real name Colson Baker -- before she puts pink duct tape over his mouth.

Then, throughout the three-minute video, Fox lip-syncs the lyrics to the song, rocks out on Kelly's guitar, and much more, all while sporting multiple outfit changes.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN SHARES MESSAGE ABOUT BEING 'BORED', 'SMOTHERED' AMID MEGAN FOX SPLIT RUMORS

According to Page Six, a press release describe the video as an “affectionate twisted love story” between the two co-stars as Fox takes "full control of their fictional romance.”

The music video's premiere comes two days after Brian Austin Green confirmed rumors he and Fox had split after almost 10 years of marriage.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN, MEGAN FOX SPLIT AFTER ALMOST 10 YEARS OF MARRIAGE, ACTOR CONFIRMS: I’LL ‘ALWAYS LOVE HER’

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," Green, 46, said on his podcast, "...with Brian Austin Green" in an episode titled "Context" on Monday.

He continued: "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship, and I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we've built is really cool and really special.”

MARY-KATE OLSEN WANTED CHILDREN WITH OLIVIER SARKOZY BEFORE DIVORCE, SOURCE CLAIMS

The two began dating in 2004 and wed in 2010. Their relationship had been subject to split rumors before with Fox filing for divorce in 2015. The pair reconciled before the birth of their third child, Journey, now 3. They also share sons, Noah, 7, and Bodhi, 6.

In his podcast on Monday, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum also spoke about Fox and Kelly, 30, since photos of the two had recently surfaced, as did pictures of Green without his wedding ring.

Green said that Fox and Kelly are "friends at this point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment," the actor said. "I don’t want people to think that her [sic] or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn't. This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report