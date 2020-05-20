Mary-Kate Olsen wanted children with Olivier Sarkozy before divorce, source claims

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy reportedly clashed over having children before the couple called it quits after four-and-a-half years of marriage.

An insider told People magazine on Wednesday the former actress-turned-fashion mogul, 33, and the French banker, 50, weren’t on the same page when it came to having children.

The source alleged Sarkozy, who has two grown children with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard, didn’t want more children. However, Olsen reportedly changed her mind on motherhood.

“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her,” the source told the outlet. “This has changed.”

“Olivier has two grown kids and doesn’t want more,” a fashion source shared. “Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn’t.”

But one banking source insisted that it wasn’t only children that drove the pair apart.

“Olivier is a party boy and a big spender,” a banking source told the outlet. “He loves the high life.”

“Mary-Kate prefers to be quiet and alone and doing the things she likes,” chimed another insider. “She’s not that interested in socializing -- she likes small gatherings with select people. They ended up being apart quite a bit.”

Olsen’s request to file for an emergency divorce from Sarkozy was denied by New York City Judge Michael Katz on Thursday, Fox News confirmed.

“Currently, we are only accepting essential, emergency matters for filing,” a spokesperson for the New York courts said in a statement to Fox News on Thursday. “The original filing was rejected by the New York County clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure.”

“They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-parte judge, a New York State Supreme Court judge,” the note continued. “He determined that it is not an essential matter, so they can’t file anything at this point.”

On Wednesday, TMZ reported Olsen signed a petition to divorce Sarkozy back on April 17.

However, the former child star was met with a setback, since New York courts are not currently accepting new divorce filings due to the coronavirus pandemic unless they are cases of emergency.

According to the outlet, which obtained the original filing, Olsen was looking to speed up the process with an emergency order because Sarkozy allegedly terminated the lease of their New York apartment, and his lawyers have also reportedly emailed Olsen notifying her that she needs to move out by May 18.

Page Six reported on Thursday that Olsen stated in her filing: “I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and, if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property, as well.”

