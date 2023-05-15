Megan Fox has body dysmorphia, admits she's 'never ever' loved her body

Megan Fox is on a never-ending quest for self-love.

The 37-year-old actress simply sizzled in striking images as one of the cover stars for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, where she revealed she struggles with a mental health condition which causes her to think negatively about her appearance.

"I have body dysmorphia," Fox admitted while on location with the publication for their famous swimwear issue.

The "Transformers" actress posed nearly naked in a silver, chain-link bikini with metallic pieces dangling across her body as she kneeled in the ocean for the cover shot.

"I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," Fox said.

"There's never a point in my life where I loved my body – never ever," she revealed. "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, that I ‘should’ look this way."

She added, "Why I had an awareness of my body that young … I'm not sure and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged."

Fox is using her struggle for strength and knows she will face the challenge of liking what she sees in the mirror for the rest of her life.

"The journey of loving myself is going to be never ending," Fox said.

Fox has had a little help with love after being swept off her feet thanks to fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

She began dating the rock star, whose full name is Colson Baker, in 2020 after meeting while working together on the crime thriller, " Midnight in the Switchgrass ."

In 2022, they returned to the Puerto Rico film set, and he proposed under a massive banyan tree.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Fox claimed after the proposal, the unique couple "drank each other's blood."

She shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly has one daughter from a previous relationship.