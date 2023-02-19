Megan Fox denies cheating rumors in Machine Gun Kelly relationship, returns to Instagram

Megan Fox set the record straight about fiancé Machine Gun Kelly while making a bold return to social media weeks after scrubbing Instagram clean of all of her photos.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote in the notes app of her iPhone, which she then posted online.

"That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMS, AI bots or succubus demons."

Fox cleared her entire grid earlier this month, which sent fans into a frenzy that the couple had split after more than two years of dating.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," the "Transformers" star finished her Instagram post.

Fox, 36 , sparked split rumors when she posted Beyoncé lyrics that said, "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath" before deleting her account.

Hours before, Fox shared what many considered to be a revenge post with a stunning bathroom selfie.

One fan commented that the "bloody valentine" singer probably "got with Sophie," a guitarist who played with Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Fox responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Lloyd denied the accusations last week.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," Lloyd's representative told Fox News Digital.

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."

Fox and Machine Gun, whose full name is Colson Baker, began dating after meeting while working together on the 2020 crime thriller, "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

He proposed in 2022.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, and the former couple share three children together.