Matthew Perry ketamine doctor pleads guilty to distribution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, one of Matthew Perry's ketamine providers, pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of distribution of the dissociative drug.

Plasencia, 43, admitted to four counts of distribution of ketamine, a plea deal he agreed to last month. Standing before Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in a Los Angeles federal court, Plasencia said his legal team had "considered everything" when it came to the plea and subsequent sentencing.

Prosecutors agreed to drop three additional counts against Plasencia in exchange for his guilty plea. He had been scheduled to go on trial next month alongside Jasveen Sangha, aka "The Ketamine Queen."

MATTHEW PERRY DOCTOR AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY ON FOUR COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO STAR'S DEATH

The "Friends" star died on Oct. 28, 2023, after an apparent drowning in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. He was 54.

"Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry," his attorney, Karen Goldstein, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

MATTHEW PERRY'S DOCTORS SHOWED ‘DISDAIN' FOR HIS LIFE: ‘IT’S SICKENING'

"He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution. Dr. Plasencia intends to voluntarily surrender his medical license, acknowledging his failure to protect Mr. Perry, a patient who was especially vulnerable due to addiction."

She added, "While Dr. Plasencia was not treating Mr. Perry at the time of his death, he hopes his case serves as a warning to other medical professionals and leads to stricter oversight and clear protocols for the rapidly growing at-home ketamine industry in order to prevent future tragedies like this one."

Rither Alabre, partner at Blank Rome's White Collar Defense & Investigations Group and former prosecutor, told Fox News Digital that Plasencia's plea is important for the case, and also sends a message.

"The guilty plea by Dr. Plasencia is significant because he is the second doctor to plead guilty in relation to Mr. Perry’s death, and the plea sends a strong message to drug dealers, as well as doctors and members of the medical community, that prosecutors are paying close attention and will vigorously prosecute these types of cases," Alabre said.

Sentencing will be determined at a later date, but his charges may set the stage for prospective civil suits, according to entertainment and employment attorney Camron Dowlatshahi of MSD Lawyers.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Because the burden of proof is much higher in criminal cases versus civil cases – beyond a reasonable doubt vs. preponderance of evidence – having a criminal conviction in the bag makes it much easier to win a civil case," Dowlatshahi told Fox News Digital.

"Typically, with a plea, the defendant will get much less prison time than the maximum, hence the agreement to plead guilty. Here, the maximum sentence is 40 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of at least $2 million. I would expect significantly less in all aspects. The punishment should be a warning to all physicians handling and distributing substances to do so with extreme care and humanity toward everyone, including those who are extremely wealthy and famous."

Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, noted that Plasencia abused his position for financial gain, and caused a "gross violation of trust."

"The punishment does fit the crime because Plasencia did not provide the fatal dose of ketamine that killed Perry," Rahmani said. "Perry's family could file a civil lawsuit, but they don't need the money, and even though Plasencia provided the supplies and training, that may not be enough to establish medical causation for a wrongful death case. Co-defendants Sangha, Fleming, and Iwamasa are more directly liable for Perry's death."

Nearly nine months after Perry died, authorities announced that five people were arrested and charged with multiple counts in connection to his death.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry for Kenneth (Kenny) Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, to distribute the drug to the actor. During another sale, the dealers "took advantage of Mr. Perry" by selling approximately "50 vials of ketamine for approximately $11,000 in cash."

Plasencia, a ketamine source , was introduced to Perry by his assistant in September 2023. Plasencia, who obtained ketamine from Dr. Mark Chavez, allegedly taught the assistant how to inject Perry with the drug. Chavez previously ran a ketamine clinic and allegedly submitted a bogus prescription in the name of a former patient to secure the drug.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of his plea agreement. The San Diego-based doctor admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia, including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and, per Estrada, has already filed a plea agreement.

Fleming pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry. He also agreed to a plea deal.

While Plasencia is accused of supplying the bulk of Perry’s ketamine in his final weeks, defendant Sangha, who prosecutors allege was a major ketamine dealer, is alleged to have provided the dose that killed the actor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, Sangha is also charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine. She is also scheduled to go to trial in August. She has pleaded not guilty – making her the only one of the five people charged in Perry’s death who has not entered a plea agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.