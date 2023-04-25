Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Matthew Perry will cut Keanu Reeves mentions from book, Charlie Sheen ready for his TV comeback

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News

After receiving backlash for his choice words about Keanu Reeves in his memoir, "Friends" star Matthew Perry will remove the actors name from future editions. Charlie Sheen is looking to make his back to TV, with reports of a new show in the works. (Robin L Marshall/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Penske Media)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘IT WAS A MEAN THING’ - Matthew Perry will remove Keanu Reeves' name from future editions of addiction memoir after facing backlash. Continue reading here…

HIS PATH TAKEN - Charlie Sheen's TV comeback after 'tiger blood,' nasty feuds and HIV diagnosis. Continue reading here…

Eric Braeden in a black shirt and black rimmed glasses bring his hand to his face, emotional split puts his fist in the air

Eric Braeden got emotional during a Facebook Live while discussing his cancer diagnosis. (Eric Braeden Facebook)

‘THIS BASTARD AIN’T GONNA GET ME' - Eric Braeden, 'The Young and the Restless' actor, reveals cancer diagnosis in emotional video. Continue reading here…

ROCK ON - Journey celebrates 50th anniversary: Rock band members then and now. Continue reading here…

‘LAST NIGHT’ PROBLEMS - Morgan Wallen cancels concert after opening act, fans furious. Continue reading here…

'RICH FOR LIFE’ - Ben Affleck says he and Matt Damon blew 'Good Will Hunting' money on Jeeps and renting a ‘party house.’ Continue reading here…

Savannah Chrisley smiles and holds her phone while wearing a grey t-shirt with a black thunder bolt on it in an episode of "Chrisley Knows Best"

Savannah Chrisley detailed why she was kicked off an airplane. (USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank)

‘THE DEVIL CAME OVER ME’ - Savannah Chrisley says Southwest 'threw' her off flight for being 'unruly. Continue reading here…

NOTICEABLY ABSENT - Prince William and Kate Middleton snub Prince Harry and Megan Markle while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Continue reading here…

CRITICAL CORRESPONDENCE - Meghan Markle wrote King Charles III a letter about royal family’s alleged racism. Continue reading here…

'IT'S NEVER TOO LATE' - Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist, 56, says husband took casting call snaps. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending