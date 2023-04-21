Prince William and Kate Middleton snub Prince Harry and Megan Markle while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth passed away just over seven months ago, and it's clear she's still very much in the hearts of those who loved her.

To celebrate today, which would have been the monarch's 97th birthday, Prince William and Kate shared a photo on Instagram of her with several of the royal family's children.

"Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday," they acknowledged in the caption.



"This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer."

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S LEGACY: PADDINGTON BEARS LEFT IN TRIBUTE TO HER ARE GOING TO A CHILDREN'S CHARITY

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTO

It was noted that the photo was taken by Middleton, credited simply as "The Princess."

In the photo, Elizabeth is seated in the center of the sofa, and directly behind her is Princess Charlotte. To the left of her is Prince George, and Prince Louis is off to the far right.

Louise and James, the children of Prince Edward and Sophia, Duchess of Edinburgh, are standing in the back.

To the Queen's right is Savannah, and behind her is Isla, the children of Peter and Autumn Phillips and the grandchildren of Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne.

To the left of her is Mia holding baby Lucas, and behind her on the far left is Lena – all children of Mike and Zara Tindall and also grandchildren of Anne.

SARAH FERGUSON SAYS SHE KEEPS QUEEN ELIZABETH'S MEMORY ALIVE THROUGH HER BELOVED CORGIS

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie, each have a child as well. Eugenie's son, August, would have been just a few months old when this photo was taken, and Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, wasn't born yet.

Notably missing, of course, are the only other kids from this particular branch of the royal family tree: Archie and Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children.

While the tension between Harry and the rest of his family has been well documented, it's always been known that he and the Queen remained close all the way up to her passing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a statement he made after her death, Harry referred to Archie and Lilibet as Elizabeth's "beloved great-grandchildren."

Whatever the reason for their absence, it was certainly noticed by followers of the royal family.

"Oh no, princess lillibet and prince archie are missing. its fine tho. There grandma is watching over them too," one person commented on the photo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just missing beautiful Lilllibeth and handsome Archie her great-grandchildren! Part of her!" another person wrote.