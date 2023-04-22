Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

Meghan Markle wrote King Charles III a letter about royal family’s alleged racism

Duchess of Sussex penned concerns about 'unconcious bias' to King Charles III

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Meghan Markle skipping coronation a quiet relief for royals eager to avoid The Megan Show: expert Video

Meghan Markle skipping coronation a quiet relief for royals eager to avoid The Megan Show: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals why it's best for the British royal family that the Duchess of Sussex stay behind with her son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet in Montecito during King Charles' coronation.

Meghan Markle reportedly claimed King Charles III and the royal family were racist in a letter she wrote to her father-in-law. 

Following Markle and Prince Harry’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex penned Charles a letter with her concerns about "unconscious bias."

In the documents, the mother of two shared that a senior royal was prejudiced toward Markle after "concerns and conversations" about the color of their unborn son’s skin were discussed, according to The Telegraph.

MEGHAN MARKLE SKIPPING CORONATION 'A QUIET RELIEF' FOR ROYALS EAGER TO AVOID 'THE MEGHAN SHOW': EXPERT

meghan markle king charles III split photo

Meghan Markle wrote King Charles a letter about the royal family’s alleged racism. (Getty Images)

The letters between Charles and Markle "acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice."

The Prince of Wales at the time reportedly wrote back to Markle about feeling "let down" by his own son Harry and daughter-in-law. 

KING CHARLES MAKES SURPRISING GESTURE TOWARD MEGHAN MARKLE IN OFFICIAL CORONATION PROGRAM

Charles expressed "deep concern" and disappointment with the couple for the damaging allegations. He added he supported both Harry and Markle "more than he would care to say."

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

The Prince of Wales at the time reportedly wrote back to Meghan Markle about feeling "let down" by son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law over damaging racism allegations. (Chris Jackson)

"The Palace is also aware of the Sussexes’ frustration that initial email correspondence about the Coronation made no reference to their children and their potential involvement. The omission only fueled their feeling that their family plays second fiddle to the Wales’s," the outlet reported.

The revelation of the letters between Charles and Markle comes weeks before the king’s coronation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being interviewed by Oprah

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex penned King Charles III a letter with her concerns about "unconscious bias." (Harpo Productions)

On April 12, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation, ending months of speculation about whether the Duke of Sussex would be welcome after writing his explosive memoir "Spare." 

His wife will remain at the couple’s California home with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

PRINCE HARRY TO ATTEND KING CHARLES' CORONATION WITHOUT MEGHAN MARKLE, PALACE CONFIRMS

King Charles in green suit adorned with medals and chains sits in a royal chair next to a crown

King Charles III's coronation will be held May 6 at Westminster Abbey. (Alastair Grant)

Despite emotional turmoil within the British royal family, Charles made a surprising gesture to Markle in the official coronation program.

The Royal Family is photographed in a picture for King Charles' 70th birthday, with King Charles' and Camilla sit on a bench with Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton holding a baby Prince Louis next to Prince William next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Included in the official coronation souvenir program is a photo of the royal family from 2018. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Clarence House)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the official coronation souvenir program, Markle is front and center with the royal family.

The 84-page magazine showcases Markle in a family portrait taken in 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured mid-laugh, in a photograph captured for Charles' 70th birthday.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The coronation is scheduled for May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending