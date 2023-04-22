Meghan Markle wrote King Charles III a letter about royal family’s alleged racism

Meghan Markle reportedly claimed King Charles III and the royal family were racist in a letter she wrote to her father-in-law.

Following Markle and Prince Harry’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex penned Charles a letter with her concerns about "unconscious bias."

In the documents, the mother of two shared that a senior royal was prejudiced toward Markle after "concerns and conversations" about the color of their unborn son’s skin were discussed, according to The Telegraph.

The letters between Charles and Markle "acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice."

The Prince of Wales at the time reportedly wrote back to Markle about feeling "let down" by his own son Harry and daughter-in-law.

Charles expressed "deep concern" and disappointment with the couple for the damaging allegations. He added he supported both Harry and Markle "more than he would care to say."

"The Palace is also aware of the Sussexes’ frustration that initial email correspondence about the Coronation made no reference to their children and their potential involvement. The omission only fueled their feeling that their family plays second fiddle to the Wales’s," the outlet reported.

The revelation of the letters between Charles and Markle comes weeks before the king’s coronation.

On April 12, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation, ending months of speculation about whether the Duke of Sussex would be welcome after writing his explosive memoir "Spare."

His wife will remain at the couple’s California home with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite emotional turmoil within the British royal family, Charles made a surprising gesture to Markle in the official coronation program.

In the official coronation souvenir program, Markle is front and center with the royal family.

The 84-page magazine showcases Markle in a family portrait taken in 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured mid-laugh, in a photograph captured for Charles' 70th birthday.

The coronation is scheduled for May 6 at Westminster Abbey.