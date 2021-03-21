Matthew McConaughey says Texas governor run is an ‘honorable thing’ he’s ‘giving consideration’

Matthew McConaughey told Jimmy Fallon that he thinks taking political office is an honorable thing to do.

McConaughey’s statement comes 10 days after the 51-year-old actor confirmed to The Balanced Voice Podcast that he has thought of running for governor in Texas.

"Well, it’s come up a lot lately. And I’m gonna say to you now the same thing I’ve been saying, which is true. It’s not a dodge. And when I say it’s something I’m giving consideration, absolutely," McConaughey told Fallon Friday on The Tonight Show. "What an honorable thing to even be able to consider. But that’s no further than that right now, sir."

Aside from discussing a potential run for governor, McConaughey shared him and his family faced their own set of hardships during the February Texas snowstorms.

"Look, we’re doing good. We had, you know, a couple pipes break. We’ve had to pull up some drywall in the house. Lost power. Just got off having to boil water four days ago," the "Dallas Buyers Club" star said. "But the problem in Texas is there’s tens of thousands that aren’t as good a shape as we are right now. There’s a lot of people that are out of home."

McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are hosting are hosting a "We’re Texas" virtual benefit concert Sunday evening to help raise money for the Just Keep Livin Texas Relief Fund, which is welcoming several philanthropic celebrities.

Country music and pop stars are set to perform, including Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson and more. Meanwhile, A-listers who are Texas natives will be making special appearances, including HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Megan thee Stallion, Michael Strahan, Selena Gomez and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While promoting the benefit concert on "CBS This Morning" last week, McConaughey expressed his shock about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifting the statewide COVID-19 face mask mandate while saying businesses can operate at 100% capacity.

"My reaction to that is, I was a little dumbfounded by the decision," McConaughey told CBS hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. "I understand 'go back to work.' What I did not understand was 'pull the mask mandate.'"