Matthew McConaughey surprises Hurricane Harvey first responders in Houston

Matthew McConaughey visited Houston, Texas, on Sunday to honor those who risked their lives during Hurricane Harvey.

The 48-year-old actor visited a handful of officials on National First Responders Day to take part in the “Wild Turkey Gives Back” campaign.

McConaughey, who is Wild Turkey's creative director, explained in a Facebook video that he and the bourbon brand were traveling to meet different first responders — more than a year after Harvey wreaked havoc on Houston in August 2017.

“Basically today is about saying thank you to these people that were on the front line and got out there to rescue people first,” the Texas native said.

The star surprised first responders and delivered them "delicious turkey feasts" as a way of showing appreciation, Wild Turkey explained in a news release. The bourbon brand said McConaughey and Master Distiller Eddie Russell made multiple stops in the city.

“Matthew and Eddie began the day at Houston Fire Station 26, followed by visits to City Hall to meet with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Police Department, Houston Emergency 911 Call Center, and Ben Taub Hospital Emergency Center,” Wild Turkey announced.

Wild Turkey said it also gave $10,000 to the nonprofit Team Rubicon, a group that trains veterans and first responders and sends them to places hit by natural disasters.

The Sunday trip got the attention — and appreciation — of Houston's mayor on Twitter.

“Matthew @McConaughey teamed up with @WildTurkey to give back to Houston’s heroes,” Turner tweeted. “Honored to welcome him to our city and thank him for spending time and recognizing our @houstonpolice, @HoustonFire, and 911 dispatchers for their service.”