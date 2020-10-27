Expand / Collapse search
Matthew McConaughey reveals careers he was considering before choosing to stick with acting

The star would go on to win a bevy of respectable awards

By Nate Day | Fox News
Hollywood sure would look different without Matthew McConaughey.

The 50-year-old actor recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an episode of the Apple TV+ series "The Oprah Conversation" and revealed that there were several other careers on his mind back in the day.

"I dabbled with thinking about other careers," the star admitted in a clip exclusively obtained by Entertainment Weekly. "I dabbled with thinking about being a high school football coach, I dabbled with being a symphony orchestra leader, I dabbled with being a wildlife guide, being a school teacher."

He added: "I was not going back."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SPEAKS ABOUT HIS FAITH IN HOLLYWOOD ON PODCAST

Matthew McConaughey says he considered several other careers including teaching and coaching football before choosing to stick with acting. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)

However, he stuck with acting, feeling that he was determined to make it work.

"I was starting to get that feeling like even though the harder this gets, this means there's more reward on the other side," he remembered. "'Stick with it. Stay in it. Don't pull the parachute, McConaughey.'"

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY REVEALS WHY HE NEVER DATED HIS CO-STARS: 'IT ORGANICALLY JUST HAPPENED'

The star went on to meet massive success as an actor beginning in the rom-com world before nabbing more serious roles.

Matthew McConaughey has earned an Oscar, a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations. He was also nominated for a second Golden Globe. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)

McConaughey won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance in 2013's "Dallas Buyers Club," while he earned two Emmy nominations for producing and starring in a season of "True Detective."

The actor's full episode of "The Oprah Conversation" streams on Apple TV+ on Wednesday.

