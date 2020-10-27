Matthew McConaughey reveals careers he was considering before choosing to stick with acting

Hollywood sure would look different without Matthew McConaughey.

The 50-year-old actor recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an episode of the Apple TV+ series "The Oprah Conversation" and revealed that there were several other careers on his mind back in the day.

"I dabbled with thinking about other careers," the star admitted in a clip exclusively obtained by Entertainment Weekly. "I dabbled with thinking about being a high school football coach, I dabbled with being a symphony orchestra leader, I dabbled with being a wildlife guide, being a school teacher."

He added: "I was not going back."

However, he stuck with acting, feeling that he was determined to make it work.

"I was starting to get that feeling like even though the harder this gets, this means there's more reward on the other side," he remembered. "'Stick with it. Stay in it. Don't pull the parachute, McConaughey.'"

The star went on to meet massive success as an actor beginning in the rom-com world before nabbing more serious roles.

McConaughey won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance in 2013's "Dallas Buyers Club," while he earned two Emmy nominations for producing and starring in a season of "True Detective."

The actor's full episode of "The Oprah Conversation" streams on Apple TV+ on Wednesday.