Matthew McConaughey issues 4th of July message saying America is going through 'puberty'

Matthew McConaughey celebrated the Fourth of July by reminding Americans that the country is still growing, likening it to a child experiencing puberty.

The "Dazed and Confused" star took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video of himself sitting in front of an American flag and offering a message to his followers about what this particular Independence Day means given the difficult year that was 2020.

"As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher," the star began after wishing the country a happy 245th birthday. "But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country."

The actor noted that the United States is "basically going through puberty" in comparison to other countries around the world that are, in essence, much older than 245 years. As a result, the 51-year-old wants Americans to realize that it’s OK if they’re still going through "growing pains."

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, STANLEY TUCCI REACT TO LOSING 'WORLD'S SEXIEST BALD MAN' TITLE TO PRINCE WILLIAM

"This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we’ve got to keep learning, we’ve got to keep maturing, we’ve got to keep striving, we’ve got to keep climbing, we’ve got to keep building," the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor added. "And we’ve got to make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve. Why? Because that’s who we are. Why? Because the alternative sucks."

The Oscar winner, who has been significantly more vocal about politics over the last year as he continues to publicly mull over potentially running for governor of his home state of Texas, concluded his Independence Day message with a note about unity in a time when the country feels divided.

McConaughey noted that he believes America is "aspirational" and suggested that uniting over the things that make people different is, in essence, the country’s greatest strength.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY 'COULD BE' INTERESTED IN A FUTURE RUN FOR TEXAS GOVERNOR

"Hence the ‘United States,’’ he said.

He ended by telling those who cannot overcome their differences with other Americans to leave the country for good.

"Sure we’re each unique, we’re independent and we have innate abilities that others don’t have as people and as states, but at the same time we are all in this together," he said. "And if you don’t purchase that, move on. Go somewhere else."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Despite his political-leaning rhetoric, the star is rapidly running out of time to make good on his desire to throw his hat in the race against incumbent candidate Gov. Greg Abbott in the upcoming Texas gubernatorial race.

Politico previously reported that McConaughey has been quietly making calls to influential people in the state’s political and business circles to see if he would have enough legitimate backing to unseat Abbott if he were to run a race for governor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, it’s possible that he may aim lower in his political aspirations to start a career pivot into politics.