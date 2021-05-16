Matthew McConaughey quietly making calls about potential run for Texas governor: report

Matthew McConaughey is reportedly further exploring a potential pivot to politics in Texas.

The 51-year-old actor has been publicly toying with the idea of throwing his hat into the upcoming race for governor in Texas against the incumbent candidate, Gov. Greg Abbott. While it has been all talk so far, a new report indicates that the "Dazed and Confused" star is taking the temperature of prominent figures in the state to assess the viability of his candidacy.

Politico reports that the Academy Award-winning star has been quietly making calls to influential people in the state’s political and business circles to see if he would have enough legitimate backing to unseat Abbott if he were to run a race for governor.

The outlet reports that McConaughey has been in talks with "a deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO" so far.

However, before people start getting too excited about a "McConaughey for governor" campaign, the outlet notes that most political strategists in the state doubt the star would sacrifice his status as a Hollywood icon in favor of getting into politics. Furthermore, even if he did, his support might not be enough to carry him to a win against the incumbent.

The Texas native has been teasing a potential run against Abbott for weeks. He recently told the host of "The Hugh Hewitt Show" that "it would be up to the people more than it would me" whether or not he pivots his career into politics.

However, many believe that, despite some wind at his back ahead of any real political aspirations, the star would have to define his political stance in a big hurry given the election is rapidly approaching. At the moment, the star has taken a moderate view of political issues, often finding himself on one side of the aisle in one statement and the other side in another.

McConaughey has previously criticized both parties and has come across as more of a moderate who condemns the entire political system as the problem rather than any one party. For example, in December he criticized what he called "illiberals" and the "extreme" right during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain."

The star has also previously spoken out in favor of gun control, calling gun violence an "epidemic" in 2018 in a call for both sides of the issue to unite and talk out a solution.

Speaking on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" in March, the actor noted that both sides of the aisle have lost "trust" in one another, which leads "to us not [having] trust in ourselves," which, he said, could eventually lead to "anarchy."