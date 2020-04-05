Matt LeBlanc recalls 'weird' thing that happened to him while starring in 'Friends'

When "Friends" was airing on television, Matt LeBlanc was one of the biggest names in Hollywood -- but with that fame came a few odd experiences.

In a pre-recorded visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show," LeBlanc, 52, recounted one of the "weird things" that happened to him while he was starring in the hit sitcom.

"It was during the week, it was during the afternoon, I happened to be flipping channels and I was watching the news," the actor began. "For some reason, they had a split-screen on the TV, six [sections]... Each was a live shot of each of one our houses, like a helicopter shot."

LeBlanc said that he paused and watched for a moment, despite there being "no information, no news, really," before he noticed something.

"I remember looking close at my house and thinking, 's--t I need a new roof,'" LeBlanc revealed. "So, the helicopter flies away, I get the ladder out and go up there."

The actor also discussed how "Friends" has managed to maintain its popularity since the sitcom ended in 2004.

"It's funny now, it felt really huge [at the time] but the way things are now with social media and streaming and your ability to binge-watch something -- they had VCRs back then... Nobody could figure out how to tape a show," LeBlanc recalled. "But now, it feels, somehow, just as relevant now as it did back then."

LeBlanc said seeing himself in "Friends" was "funny" because the stars have all aged.

"It's on TV and you think "God, look, so young,'" he said, admitting he no longer looked like he did back then.