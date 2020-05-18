'Matrix' creator calls out Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump for quoting the movie on Twitter

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of the "The Matrix” movies, called out Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump on Twitter after they quoted one of the film’s most iconic lines.

On Sunday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared a cryptic tweet in which he urged his followers to “take the red pill.”

The line came along with an emoji of a red rose. Those familiar with the popular science-fiction franchise know this to be a reference to a scene in the first movie where the main character learns that his reality is a simulation. He is offered a one-time chance to take a blue pill and forget everything he just learned or take a red pill and further explore the mysteries of the Matrix.

However, in the years since the first movie premiered in 1999, the phrase “take the red pill” has become a rallying cry for people who turn to more politically conservative ways of thinking.

Ivanka Trump responded to the tweet shortly after it was posted, writing: “Taken!”

This prompted Wachowski, who along with her sister, Lana, created the franchise, responded to the duo’s Twitter exchange with a curt, “F--- both of you.”

Although it’s unclear specifically what Musk was trying to say with his cryptic tweet, he’s recently been a vocal critic of California’s stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He recently defied local restrictions and reopened Tesla’s California plant. The factory remains open after officials agreed to let it happen as long as the company adheres to strict guidelines and safety precautions that were previously agreed upon.

However, a simpler answer could be that Musk has previously floated the theory that "The Matrix" isn’t far from reality and that our world may very well be a simulation.