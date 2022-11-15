'Masked Singer' star Joey Lawrence reunites with brothers for new FOX show, talks possible 'Blossom' reboot

Joey Lawrence is constantly evolving as an artist. With more than four decades of industry experience, which began when he first starred in commercials before making his way on to television airwaves in guest spots on "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Silver Spoons," Lawrence is ready for a new opportunity to connect with his fans while also working with his family.

Following the end of his stint on "The Masked Singer," Lawrence told Fox News Digital that he is excited to be teaming up with his brothers, Matthew and Andrew, "for the first time in 17 years" for a new FOX show.

"It's been too long. The fans have been such a blessing and so patient with us," he said. "We've been working really hard to get it right, and because it's all about the fans, not about us, you know, we just want to do them proud. They can tune in and just enjoy us, get back together again doing what we have been so fortunate to do for all these years together."

The trio first worked together on "Brotherly Love," a family sitcom which ran from 1995-97. They have since teamed up for a Christmas movie and are working on a sequel, but Lawrence said the show has been years in the making, and he cannot wait to get back on to a TV set with his little brothers in a format where they thrive.

"We're finally going to do it. We spend every day just thinking about how we can make it the best experience for them, the fans, hopefully for what would be a nice long run again," he said. "So we're we're excited about it."

Performing on "The Masked Singer" was also years in the making. Lawrence, who grew up singing and dancing, was recruited "at least once every single season" to compete on the show, and finally agreed to put on a costume and belt out a few hits as "The Walrus."

"It just felt like the right moment," the "Swim" actor said. "It just made sense on every level for me to get back out there and sing live, which I haven't done in like 15 years."

Lawrence praised the singing competition for its "feel good" atmosphere where there is no animosity and "they're not trying to tear anybody down."

"It's a total build up show for everybody involved. The talent involved, the audience watching … It's a feel good moment," Lawrence said. "We need a bunch of those, especially now. I feel like that's what we need, and we need to get back to entertainment. It's just about having fun."

He added, "I feel like coming out of the last three years and everything that has been going on with so many other areas of our lives. I feel like entertainment is the one place now where I think we're going to get back to just joy, like pure joy and having some fun, at that."

Lawrence is definitely feeling joy this year after saying "I do" to actress Samantha Cope in May. The couple met on a movie his brother Andrew directed. In September, Joey and Samantha announced they are expecting their first child together. He has two daughters from a previous marriage.

"The blessing of life is that you get to live it every day," he said. "I'm just doing the best I can every day. I'm very thankful for all the things that I have and to wake up every day and continue to live life for the people that I love around me."

The "Melissa & Joey" star revealed that part of his "best" is staying open to opportunities he has not done yet.

"I'd love to be in a ‘Die Hard’ one day or be able to, you know, get my feet wet, sort of in a more physical type role," he said.

"I loved what Bruce Willis did in his prime with that, where he was relatable. It wasn't [Arnold] Schwarzenegger who was great and [Sylvester] Stallone, you know, with the muscles … But he was everyman, and he was intense and those moments where he can bring the brevity, he brought the brevity."

One thing Lawrence is sure of, if it were ever truly brought to the table, is reuniting with Mayim Bialik for a "Blossom" reboot. He admitted he is on a "text chain" with Mayim, and he had a mini on-screen reunion with Bialik, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov on the season two premiere of show, "Call me Kat."

"There's been talk of the ‘Blossom’ reboot at some point. And, you know, obviously Mayim and I are both open to that," Lawrence said. "Again, it's just finding it. It's making sure that we keep the fans first and not necessarily what would be most rewarding to us, but what would be most creatively rewarding for them. And that really is my main goal. If we can do that, then I'm all for it, you know?"

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.