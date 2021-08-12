'Swim' star Joey Lawrence says upcoming film is an 'escapism' from real life

Joey Lawrence believes his upcoming film "Swim" with Tubi will give viewers a type of "escapism" from real life.

"Swim" is set to be part of Tubi's shark month content, according to Fox 5 NY. The 45-year-old actor told the outlet he hopes the film gives viewers a reprieve from the drama going on in real life.

"I want people to... forget all about the real-life headlines and all the real-life drama that is falling upon us hourly, minute-by-minute, and just sit back for a couple hours," Lawrence told the outlet.

"This will be escapism hopefully for a lot of people, a thrill ride for a lot of people. Have some popcorn, sit down with the family and friends and just watch a good old-fashioned shark try to catch some people in the water," the actor continued.

JOEY LAWRENCE ENGAGED TO GIRLFRIEND SAMANTHA COPE

"Hopefully, it will just be fun, that’s what this movie is intended to be: fun."

Lawrence recently announced his engagement to actress Samantha Cope in an interview with Page Six. It's unclear when the two actors actually got engaged.

"When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans that we make," the "SWIM" star revealed to the outlet in the interview published Tuesday. "And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with."

"I know when you grow up, you always hear about opposites attract. But as we get older we realize you really do have to grow old with your best pal because there are so many areas in life where, you know, it will tear you apart if you’re not."

"Swim" premieres on Friday, Aug. 13 on Tubi.