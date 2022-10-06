‘The Brady Bunch’ brothers reunite for first performance in 45 years on 'Masked Singer' stage: 'So much fun'

"The Brady Bunch" alums Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland reunited on "The Masked Singer" stage for their first performance together in 45 years.

The Brady Bunch brothers were eliminated on Wednesday’s episode of the hit FOX show. The trio — who were unmasked as The Mummies — later spoke with Fox News Digital about what it felt like to perform together after so long, revealing the last time that happened was "Brady Bunch Variety Hour 26" more than four decades ago.

For the three of them, agreeing to participate in the show was all about having a good time, with Williams noting he had "about as much fun as you could possibly have." Meanwhile, even though Knight isn’t a fan of performing, he said he still had fun because Williams and Lookinland were able to "provide the stability in [that] environment," allowing him to enjoy himself.

"That was actually my goal. You know, there was a lot of prep … and all of that, but when it came down to it, I wanted to go and have as much fun as I could possibly have and did," Williams said. "The audience was terrific. The music track that we had to sing to was fabulous."

Lookinland seconded the idea that the show was a fun time, crediting the team behind the show for making the participants feel comfortable enough to give their best performance, but he also pointed out some challenges, such as not being able to fully see in the costume and having to still do choreography.

"The team of people there, it was presented to us very clearly that they have no interest in making us look bad," Lookinland said. "This is all about having a good time in presenting our people in the best possible light, and they did that so well, and it was so much fun and so comfortable."

While this was the first time the trio reunited for a performance, it wasn’t the first time throughout the years they have come together on-screen. Most recently, the cast got together for an appearance at the Emmy Awards and HGTV’s "A Very Brady Renovation."

The theme of this year’s Emmy Awards was reunions, so it only made sense for the iconic cast to reunite to present an award during the broadcast. They were excited to be among all the famous people, such as Steve Martin and Laura Linney.

"We were being acknowledged for the theme song of ‘The Brady Bunch,’ so it's in some small respect kind of a tribute to it. Very good company, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Stranger Things,’ so the room is a lot of fun to walk through," Williams said. "It was great walking the red carpet, and then there's the party afterwards."

When asked about a potential reboot of "The Brady Bunch," the cast seemed hopeful that it remains a possibility, with Knight comparing them to Halley's Comet since they come together every so often.

"In our case, it wouldn't be a reboot, it would be a reboot boot, boot, boot, I think five times removed. We were doing reboots before the word was invented," Knight said. "If it's time, we will know about it at some point, and some point thereafter, our audience will know about it. How is that?"

"I know very well that we have a built-in audience of tens of millions of people, you know, mostly in America, but seriously, globally," Lookinland added. "I just would say stay tuned. Stay tuned."

For fans who feel like they need their Brady fix, Williams and Knight currently host a "The Brady Bunch" podcast called "The Real Brady Bros" in which they interview people who once appeared on the show.

"It's kind of like sit down and have dinner with Chris and I. We study the shows, we take notes, we exchange the notes, we go through the episode, but [what] I think is interesting and fun, we remember things differently," Williams said. "This experience that we went through as a group is a very small club. We were all coming of age, and we came of age in front of all of America, and that presents its own unique kinds of pressures and challenges."

"Our memories are continuous because we've remained friends for 50 years from back in the day. Our memories are of going to school together, hanging out on the set together, not as much through the eyes of our audience watching our show," Knight said. "This is an opportunity for Barry and I to watch the show [for] the first time in 50 years and see what our audience has been seeing repeatedly for all these years."

Aside from getting together with each other to record, Williams and Knight said they enjoy recording the podcast because they learn behind-the-scenes secrets or information about their guests they didn’t know when they were filming the show.

"People would come in, people would leave, we wouldn't know their credits. We didn't have an internet to look up what they came from. Now we look at [it], and you know who those guests were, and we talk about them," Williams said. "We didn't know Jackie Coogan, for instance … so we talk about his history. … We talk about his career post our meeting him on the ‘The Brady Bunch.’ It's been a fun aspect of the podcast as well."

"The Masked Singer" airs on FOX on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.