Marvel Studios' crew member dies after on set accident of 'Wonder Man' series

A crew member working on Marvel Studios' new series "Wonder Man" has died after an accident on set.

According to Deadline, a rigger working at Radford Studios in Studio City died today after falling from a catwalk. The male crew member, who reportedly died at the scene, was working on the set, but the series was not filming. Details surrounding the accident are not clear.

IATSE, the union representing thousands of behind the scenes film, television and theater workers, released a statement to Fox News Digital from its president, Matthew D. Loeb.

"Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member's family, and his fellow members and colleagues," said Loeb. "Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can."

JEREMY RENNER IS 'KIND OF EXCITED' FOR DEATH FOLLOWING SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT

He continued, "If you feel unsafe on set for any reason, members can call the IATSE Safety Hotline at 844-422-9273 or use our safety info app."

Marvel Studios' said in a statement to Deadline, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident."

Representatives for Radford Studio Center, located in Studio City, California, told Fox News Digital "no comment" on the incident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to Deadline, "Wonder Man" is set to start production next month, following delays from the writers and actors' strikes last summer.

"Wonder Man" stars "Aquaman" alum Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, who becomes the titular superhero.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Per Variety, in the comic books, Simon Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company is run out of business by Stark Industries, run by Tony Stark (played in the Marvel films by Robert Downey Jr.).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the loss of his company, he turns to the villain Baron Zemo, who gives Simon superpowers and directs him to work with and then betray the Avengers. However, Simon has a change of heart and joins the team.