Los Angeles Fire Department uses helicopter to rescue man, dog from Los Angeles River

Emergency crews in California rescued a man after he jumped into a river to save his dog, which was swept away by rapids brought on by the city’s severe weather, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops responded to a section of the Los Angeles River at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, when they found the man who had become stranded after he "jumped in the flowing water," they said.

Using a helicopter, crews hovered just over the river and lowered a firefighter to attempt the rescue. The crew member managed to grab the man, who was still conscious, and pulled him out of the rushing current to safety, video shows.

The dog "had managed to swim safely," and both suffered minor injuries, LA Fire said. The man was transported to a local hospital, and the dog was taken to an animal shelter for treatment. After the rescue, LA Fire said the pup was "happy to be alive, and eager to reunite with his human."

Severe weather continues to plague Los Angeles, which has already left millions impacted across the city. Emergency crews have responded to multiple reports of power outages, fallen trees, roadway flooding and other roadway obstructions, officials said.

City officials have received more than 300 reports of landslides, more than 250 fallen trees and have said tens of thousands of people have lost power. Most of those that lost power have since been restored.

"Our first responders have been actively responding to this historic storm since yesterday afternoon," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on Monday. "I have spent time with our Fire Chief meeting with Angelenos impacted by the storm. The City has lept into action to protect our most vulnerable Angelenos and we will continue to work around the clock to help those in need throughout this storm. "

The mayor’s office and the LAFD said in an advisory posted Monday that Angelenos should stay off the roads, especially near Beverly Crest, one of the most impacted regions of the city.

"An evacuation order remains in effect for La Tuna Canyon Road, roughly within the area bounded by Horse Haven St. to the North, Martindale Ave. to the East, Penrose St. to the South and Ledge Ave. to the West. The area is subject to increased risk of significant flooding, mudslides, and sediment flow because of the burn scars left by the Land Fire that occurred in 2022," LAFD said.

Temporary evacuation and shelters remain active across Sunland, Lake View Terrace and Burbank.