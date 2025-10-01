Marvel star Brie Larson stuns in bikini during luxurious Mexican getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brie Larson shared several photos of her recent trip to Mexico on social media this week, including a rare bikini snap.

The Marvel star sported an orange-hued multicolor swimsuit and a straw hat while paddleboarding along a body of water.

In her other photos, she shared the menu from Hotel Esencia’s Beefbar restaurant, palm trees against a cloudy night sky, turtles swimming in shallow water and one of her waving while paddleboarding in the same bikini with a matching sarong.

"An unparalleled escape @hotelesencia," the "Captain Marvel" star captioned the Instagram reel.

Hotel Esencia is located in Xpu-Ha, Mexico, on the Riviera Maya between Playa del Carmen and Tulum in the Yucatán Peninsula.

The 36-year-old also shared a photo of herself braving the waves at the Ranch Malibu, a wellness retreat, earlier this month, writing, "Found my own kind of surf & turf #theranchmalibu."

In a separate photo from that visit, she could be seen wearing a flowered dress in a garden.

Larson shared a previous photo of her on a hike, writing, "A few days recovering at #theranchmalibu now to get onto the next adventure…"

The superhero actress celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday.