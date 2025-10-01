Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Marvel star Brie Larson stuns in bikini during luxurious Mexican getaway

The 'Captain Marvel' star posted snaps from her recent vacation in Mexico, including paddleboarding and snorkeling

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Brie Larson shared several photos of her recent trip to Mexico on social media this week, including a rare bikini snap.

The Marvel star sported an orange-hued multicolor swimsuit and a straw hat while paddleboarding along a body of water. 

In her other photos, she shared the menu from Hotel Esencia’s Beefbar restaurant, palm trees against a cloudy night sky, turtles swimming in shallow water and one of her waving while paddleboarding in the same bikini with a matching sarong. 

HALLE BERRY TURNS HEADS WITH BIRTHDAY BIKINI PHOTOS FROM VACATION

Brie Larson paddleboarding in a bikini

Brie Larson shared several photos of her recent trip to Mexico on social media this week, including a rare bikini photo. (Brie Larson/Instagram)

"An unparalleled escape @hotelesencia," the "Captain Marvel" star captioned the Instagram reel. 

Hotel Esencia is located in Xpu-Ha, Mexico, on the Riviera Maya between Playa del Carmen and Tulum in the Yucatán Peninsula.

Brie Larson paddleboarding and waving

Brie Larson waves while paddleboarding. (Brie Larson/Instagram)

The 36-year-old also shared a photo of herself braving the waves at the Ranch Malibu, a wellness retreat, earlier this month, writing, "Found my own kind of surf & turf #theranchmalibu."

In a separate photo from that visit, she could be seen wearing a flowered dress in a garden. 

Brie Larson smiling at the camera in a strapless sequined gown

Brie Larson at the Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2025 fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory Oct. 17, 2024, in New York, N.Y. (Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Larson shared a previous photo of her on a hike, writing, "A few days recovering at #theranchmalibu now to get onto the next adventure…" 

The superhero actress celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. 

