Marvel star Brie Larson stuns in bikini during luxurious Mexican getaway

Brie Larson shared several photos of her recent trip to Mexico on social media this week, including a rare bikini snap.
The Marvel star sported an orange-hued multicolor swimsuit and a straw hat while paddleboarding along a body of water.
In her other photos, she shared the menu from Hotel Esencia’s Beefbar restaurant, palm trees against a cloudy night sky, turtles swimming in shallow water and one of her waving while paddleboarding in the same bikini with a matching sarong.
"An unparalleled escape @hotelesencia," the "Captain Marvel" star captioned the Instagram reel.
Hotel Esencia is located in Xpu-Ha, Mexico, on the Riviera Maya between Playa del Carmen and Tulum in the Yucatán Peninsula.
The 36-year-old also shared a photo of herself braving the waves at the Ranch Malibu, a wellness retreat, earlier this month, writing, "Found my own kind of surf & turf #theranchmalibu."
In a separate photo from that visit, she could be seen wearing a flowered dress in a garden.
Larson shared a previous photo of her on a hike, writing, "A few days recovering at #theranchmalibu now to get onto the next adventure…"
The superhero actress celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday.