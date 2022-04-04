Expand / Collapse search
Martha Stewart’s 4 dogs killed her ‘defenseless’ cat after it was mistaken for an intruder

The 80-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share the heartbreaking news

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Martha Stewart shared a bit of sad news with her Instagram followers on Sunday. 

The 80-year-old lifestyle guru announced that her 4 dogs killed her "defenseless" cat after they mistook her for an intruder. 

"Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly. RIP beauty," Stewart captioned an image of three men digging a small grave. 

Her comment section is filled with condolences, with Kris Jenner commenting several crying emojis and Douglas Friedman saying, "Martha....im so sorry to hear this."

Stewart posted a second image of an up-close shot of her late pet, captioning the image, "This was the Princess Peony."  

The author shared that her cat was a dominant Calico Persian who turned 12 last year. 

Stewart took to her Instagram in August captioning an image of Princess Peony and her other cat, saying, "My cats feel liberated because the four dogs are away on vacation. Leaving the cats alone in the house to roam, relax, recover !!!"

Stewart is widely known for being an animal lover and has documented her pets and her farm, which is home to a wide variety of animals, for years via Instagram. 

In February, Stewart and Snoop Dogg hosted the "Puppy Bowl XVIII" in Los Angeles ahead of the 2022 Superbowl.

The two stars have worked together several times in the past, with the most recent being "Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween." The stars welcomed skilled bakers who split into groups of three, called "scare squads," and were tasked with building a "full-sensory 12x12 Halloween world" that's equally spooky and tasty, according to the streamer.

Fans first got a glimpse of Stewart and Snoop, 49, on the screen together in 2008 when the rapper appeared on "Martha." They later teamed up for "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" on VH1 and continue to star in spots together.

