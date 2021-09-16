Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart team up for new Halloween TV show

Iconic duo Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are joining forces again.

The rapper and the lifestyle guru will soon reunite for a TV special coming to Peacock – and of course, it's all about food.

Titled "Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween," the stars will welcome skilled bakers who will be split into groups of three, called "scare squads," and will be tasked with building a "full-sensory 12x12 Halloween world" that's equally spooky and tasty, according to the streamer.

The "catch" is that the contestants will have to create treats "inspired by the concept of fear."

'THE CIRCLE' CONTESTANTS TALK HOW SHOW HAS CHANGED THEIR PERSPECTIVES ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Both Snoop and Stewart will be on the judges panel and joined by Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou.

The special is a partnership between Peacock, Tasty, BuzzFeed Studios and Magical Elves.

Fans first got a glimpse of Stewart, 80, and Snoop, 49, on the screen together in 2008 when the rapper appeared on "Martha." They later teamed up for "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" on VH1 and continue to star in spots together.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The stars' special bond has provided laughs aplenty for viewers who enjoyed seeing their worlds collide on television. In December, fans couldn't get enough of Stewart's Christmas cookies that were shaped like cannabis leaves and "dogg" bones for her friend Snoop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've done cannabis because I just did a big demo with Snoop Dogg, and this is for him," the tastemaker explained at the time. "These cannabis leaf cookies, and we made him some dogg bones."

"Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween" will stream on Peacock on Oct. 14.