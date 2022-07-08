Martha Stewart jokingly wishes her friends would 'die' so she can date their husbands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart is on the hunt for love.

Stewart, 80, jokingly wished her friends would "just die" so she could date their husbands.

The celebrity chef admitted she's had "two mad crushes in the last month."

However, none of them were actually on the market, she told Chelsea Handler during an appearance on the comedian's podcast.

MARTHA STEWART TELLS ELLEN DEGENERES THE CREEPY REASON SHE STOPPED DATING ANTHONY HOPKINS

"But it turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine and I just … he's so attractive," Stewart revealed.

Handler responded: "You know, you can't be a homewrecker."

Stewart explained that, despite having the opportunity to be a homewrecker, she hasn't "taken anybody up on it."

"And that's really where, that's where I meet men. They're all married to friends of mine or something like that."

The "Martha Bakes" star jokingly wished that sometimes the wives would "just die."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's very difficult because I think there are certain ages we go through where it's very tempting because you wanna believe that, 'Oh, maybe this relationship that they're in is temporary.'

"Or maybe they'll die," she joked. "I always think, 'Oh, gosh, couldn't that person just die?' Not painfully. Just die ... but it hasn't worked out."

Stewart last dished about her love life during an interview with Andy Cohen in December 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if she was seeing anyone, Stewart answered "no."

However, she quickly clarified, saying, "I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you."

Seems like Stewart and the mystery man have called it quits since then.