Martha Stewart tells Ellen DeGeneres the creepy reason she stopped dating Anthony Hopkins

Martha Stewart is dishing why her piping hot romance with Sir Anthony Hopkins went cold.

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old appeared on the "Ellen DeGeneres" show and revealed that she broke up with the Oscar winner after he starred in the 1991 thriller "The Silence of the Lambs."

The businesswoman and TV personality made the revelation during a rendition of "Two Truths and a Lie," titled "Where’s The Lie, Martha?" It was during that game that Stewart insisted her relationship with the 84-year-old was the real deal.

"I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on 100 acres in the forest," said Stewart. "I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there."

She added, "All I could think of was him eating, you know..."

"And you stopped because of that?" DeGeneres, 63, asked. Stewart replied, "Yeah," to laughs and applause from the audience.

The horror flick, which premiered on Valentine’s Day 1991, tells the tale of an FBI cadet who must resort to receiving help from an incarcerated cannibal to catch another serial killer. The film grossed more than $270 million worldwide and earned five Oscars, including a best actor win for Hopkins.

Hopkins, who portrayed serial killer Hannibal Lecter, famously said in the film, "I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti."

While Stewart didn’t reveal when she dated Hopkins, she briefly spoke about their relationship during an interview with Howard Stern in 2006.

"Oh, I loved him, but he was... scary," said Stewart, as quoted by IMDB. "I was going to invite him up to Maine; I have this beautiful home in Maine... but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again."

"Do you want someone eating your brain while you are sitting in your beautiful dining room in Maine?" she asked. "I would have probably had a very nice relationship with Anthony Hopkins, but I couldn't get past the Lecter thing."

Stewart married Andrew Stewart in 1961. She and the publisher were together until 1990 when they called it quits. The former couple shares a daughter named Alexis, 56.