Martha Stewart confirms she is dating someone, but won't say who: 'I'm not going to tell'

Martha Stewart confirmed she has a new love interest in her life.

Stewart, 80, was asked about her love life by host Andy Cohen during a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via People magazine).

When asked if she was seeing anyone, Stewart answered "no."

However, she quickly clarified saying, "I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you."

Stewart's admission came after the two talked about her infamous thirst trap photo the celebrity chef shared in the summer of 2020.

Stewart revealed she got "quite a few" men in her direct messages following that post. However, she didn't take any of them up on their offers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stewart previously said she had to "ignore all of them" because she is a "busy person."

"I got so many proposals and so many propositions," she said. "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Late last year, Stewart said that the sultry snap was an accident.

"I took a pool selfie photo by mistake," she explained in an interview with People magazine. "I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it."