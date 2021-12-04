Expand / Collapse search
Martha Stewart confirms she is dating someone, but won't say who: 'I'm not going to tell'

Stewart has only been single since 1990, when she and her first husband divorced

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Martha Stewart confirmed she has a new love interest in her life.

Stewart, 80, was asked about her love life by host Andy Cohen during a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via People magazine).

When asked if she was seeing anyone, Stewart answered "no."

However, she quickly clarified saying, "I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you."

Martha Stewart revealed she is dating someone new.

Martha Stewart revealed she is dating someone new.

Stewart's admission came after the two talked about her infamous thirst trap photo the celebrity chef shared in the summer of 2020. 

Stewart revealed she got "quite a few" men in her direct messages following that post. However, she didn't take any of them up on their offers.

However, the celebrity chef decided to keep the identity of the mystery man a secret.

However, the celebrity chef decided to keep the identity of the mystery man a secret.

Stewart previously said she had to "ignore all of them" because she is a "busy person."

"I got so many proposals and so many propositions," she said. "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

Martha Stewart has been single since she and her first husband divorced in 1990.

Martha Stewart has been single since she and her first husband divorced in 1990.

Late last year, Stewart said that the sultry snap was an accident.

"I took a pool selfie photo by mistake," she explained in an interview with People magazine. "I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it."

In the now-iconic photo, Stewart could be seen lounging by the pool wearing frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara, with slightly puckered lips and her head cocked back.

