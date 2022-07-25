Martha Stewart says coyotes killed 6 of her pet peacocks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of six of her pet peacocks after she shared on social media over the weekend that coyotes killed some of her birds "in broad daylight."

Stewart posted the update on Saturday on her Instagram account.

She shared with 3.9 million followers that her birds were killed.

Stewart shared a video of one of the peacocks, Blue Boy, showing off his feathers with Marvin Gaye's song "Let's Get It On" playing in the background.

Stewart wrote on Instagram, "The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others, including the magnificent White Boy," she wrote.

"Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??"

She also outlined the steps she is taking to prevent any such attacks in the future.

"We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc.," Stewart wrote in the same Instagram message.

It's unknown how many peacocks Stewart has right now, as Fox 5 DC pointed out.

In May 2021, she shared on Twitter that she has "21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable."

"They do not smell. They are so clean!" she wrote.

"Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly," she added.

Stewart has long shared information and updates with her followers about her many pets plus her house-and-home projects, both indoors and outdoors.

In a recent post on her blog, she shared the news that her "handsome Fell Pony, Banchunch, is enjoying his new shoes."

"All my horses get new shoes every four to six weeks. Made of metal or sometimes rubber or other materials, horseshoes are designed to protect the horse’s hooves from wear," she wrote.

She explained, "Every shoe must be fitted properly in order to prevent mobility issues from developing. The horseshoes usually remain on the animal's hooves until the farrier returns to change them, but occasionally a horse will throw a shoe during a ride or just out in the paddock."

"Once done, my darling Fell pony is now ready for a good rest. See you soon, my handsome Banchunch."

"That's exactly what happened to Banchunch — he threw one of his front shoes, so we called in the farrier, Marc Hill, to come for a visit."

She finished the post with, "Once done, my darling Fell pony is now ready for a good rest. See you soon, my handsome Banchunch."

Stewart also posts about other favorite things.

"The Beatles recorded and released ‘Hey Jude’ in August 1968," she shared a couple of days ago. "I just found my original 45 in my files. I am giving it to my 11-yr-old granddaughter Jude," she wrote, sharing a photo of the 45 record.

Fox 5 DC contributed reporting to this article.