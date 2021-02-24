Martha Stewart says #MeToo movement has been 'really painful for me' after her famous friends were accused

Martha Stewart revealed that she has some complicated thoughts on the #MeToo movement.

The 79-year-old mogul had a storied career that led her to be the powerhouse celebrity she is today. Having modeled, worked on Wall Street and launched a successful career as a lifestyle guru she told Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview that she had to learn early on how to endure and compartmentalize the misogyny that the movement is speaking out against in order to make it.

"You had to keep your cool and just do your thing, and brush them away," she told the outlet.

As a result, when the movement began to take shape in 2017, Stewart had made her peace with the pervasive nature of predatory men in Hollywood. However, she then had to grapple with the reckoning some of her friends were experiencing.

"It has been really painful for me," she told the outlet. "I’ve known almost every single one of the famous guys that has been accused and set aside. Some were certainly guilty of a lot of what was accused. But some were—it’s just their awful personalities. I am not going to mention their names, but I know those people very, very well, and you know the man just talks about sex during dinner. That doesn’t mean anything to me."

Stewart explained that she developed this attitude while working as a Wall Street stockbroker in the 1960s and 1970s. When she began, she was the only woman at her firm and quickly realized that she would have to develop a thick skin to survive in the boys club.

"We were the real thing. You saw the movie Wall Street?" she said. "I lived it. I mean, every man on Wall Street was trying to get you. Every man was trying to touch you in the cab. We had martinis for lunch."

The business icon, who co-stars with Snoop Dogg on VH1’s "Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge," explained that she was willing to play the game during her time on Wall Street and beyond and learned to avoid confrontation with men as well as uncomfortable situations.