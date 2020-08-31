Martha Stewart, 79, looks stunning during night out: ‘You’re a smoke show!’

Martha Stewart looked gorgeous during a recent night out.

The lifestyle author, 79, made a lobster bib appear fashionable as she dined at a seafood restaurant.

Stewart had her hair down and light makeup.

MARTHA STEWART AGREES WITH FANS OVER HER SEXY POOLSIDE PIC: ‘DEFINITELY A THIRST TRAP’

She had a youthful glow despite turning 79 last month.

“Dinner tonight at @mabelslobsterclaw in Kennebunkport. Maine,” the Martha Stewart Living magazine founder captioned the post. “An old favorite of the presidents [sic] Bush, summer residents of this lovely old Maine town.”

In another photo, she posed with a man who she seemingly introduced in her caption. “My old friend Sonny, a restauranteur from Westport, Connecticut, now owns this well know eatery,” Stewart said.

MARTHA STEWART, 78, SHOCKS WITH SEXY POOLSIDE PIC

“Serving us LEWKS with that lobstah, Martha!” one fan commented. Another said, “Martha! You’re a smoke show! 💥❤️💥❤️.”

“Damn you look good Martha, Werk !!” a fan of the lifestyle author wrote.

Many fans were amazed by her “reverse aging.”

“Stop! How do you keep looking better and better!!!” a fan wrote.

Another said, “Drinking from the COVID fountain of youth. You are seriously reverse aging in the pandemic! Gorgeous!”

Stewart’s post comes a month after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself lounging in the pool.

In the photo, Stewart, wearing frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara, slightly puckered her lips and cocked her head for the photo.

CHELSEA HANDLER RECREATES MARTHA STEWART'S 'THIRST TRAP' POOL SELFIE, GETS A RESPONSE FROM THE LIFESTYLE GURU

In the comments, fans praised the author's long-lasting good looks and deemed the photo a "thirst trap" — a photo meant to show off one's sexier side.

Stewart later spoke to Entertainment Tonight, admitting she didn't know what a "thirst trap" was.

Upon learning what the term means, she said: "That's definitely a thirst trap."

Believe it or not, the photo actually wasn't meant to be much of a thirst trap at all, she revealed, noting she "just thought [she] looked great coming out of the pool."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face," she recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

FOX News Nate Day contributed to this report.