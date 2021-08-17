'Marrying Millions' star Bill Hutchinson sued over allegations he repeatedly sexually assaulted teenage girl

Real estate developer Bill Hutchinson has been named in a new lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted a minor female on multiple occasions in Texas and California, dating back to when she was 16 years old.

The lawsuit brought forth on Monday by the father of a now-17-year-old, identified only as Jane Doe 2, alleges the 63-year-old reality star met and became friends with two 15-year-old girls who were living with Hutchinson at his home in Highland Park, Texas.

One of the girls is said to be the daughter of an ex-wife of the "Marrying Millions" star while Hutchison was the legal guardian of the other young girl, according to the docs obtained by Fox News.

The friendship Jane Doe 2 struck with the two girls allowed her to be present at Hutchinson’s home or with Hutchinson on a "regular and frequent basis, including for meals, sleepovers, and luxury vacations," a press release from the accuser's attorney claims.

In addition, the lawsuit states that the parents of the accuser ended up relocating from Highland Park to Ft. Worth, Texas and she instead elected to move in with Hutchinson’s family in order to remain in the same school district.

The complaint also names Hutchinson’s development company, Dunhill Partners, Inc. and Virgin Hotels Dallas LLC.

Per the 15-page filing, Jane Doe 2 often traveled with Hutchinson and the other girls to his homes in Miami, Fla., Laguna Beach, Calif., and a resort in Arizona – and claims that during said trips Hutchinson "supplied" the girls with alcohol and marijuana.

The alleged sexual assaults of Jane Doe 2 allegedly began between April 1 and April 5, 2021, at Hutchinson’s home in Laguna Beach and are said to have continued for a two-month period in Laguna Beach and in Highland Park, Texas until she reported the alleged acts to the police in May 2021.

In July, Hutchinson was charged in a separate case in Orange County, Calif., with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person as well as five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty.

He was also charged in another case with one count of sexual assault in Texas, which the state classifies as a second-degree felony.

"Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise," he told The Dallas Morning News at the time. "Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court."

Meanwhile, the attorney for Hutchinson’s accuser on Monday, John Manly, claims in the filing that Hutchinson’s businesses aided in his alleged assaults through the use of his company travel accounts and company properties. The accuser is seeking $1 million in damages from the TV star.

"Bill Hutchinson is credibly accused by multiple law enforcement agencies of sexually abusing young teens," Manly said in a statement. "He used his money, power and businesses, including his ‘Virgin’ hotel partnership in Dallas, to groom his victims."

"We intend to hold him and all who enabled him to account including the Virgin Hotel," added Manly.

Virgin Hotels was previously named in another one of Hutchinson's lawsuits, and at the time, a rep for the company told Fox News: "Virgin Hotels takes any allegations of this type extremely seriously. Mr. Hutchinson is one of several investors in Virgin Hotels Dallas and has now agreed to step away from his role in the hotel ownership group. He will no longer be involved in any capacity with Virgin Hotels Dallas. Given that this is an active investigation we cannot comment further."

Hutchinson potentially faces nearly a decade behind bars if convicted on the previous charges.

Reps for Hutchinson, Dunhill Partners, Inc. and Virgin Hotels Dallas LLC. did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.