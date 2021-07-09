'Marrying Millions' star Bill Hutchinson charged with sexually assaulting, battering teens

Bill Hutchinson, the "Marrying Millions" star, has been charged with sexually assaulting and battering a pair of teenagers.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News that the reality star has been charged after allegedly assaulting two 16-year-old girls while vacationing in Laguna Beach, Calif.

According to the DA, the charges allege that he raped one of the teens "while she was unconscious."

Hutchinson, 63, "has been charged with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for incidents involving two 16-year-old girls," the release adds.

The reality star, who has appeared in both seasons of Lifetime's "Marrying Millions," faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison and two-and-a-half years in the Orange County Jail.

A new warrant for his arrest has been issued from Orange County after he turned himself in to police in Highlands Park, Texas, where he's from, on July 7. He posted a $30,000 bond at the time and was released.

The release stated that Hutchinson allegedly brought two 16-year-old girls to his Laguna Beach home on two different occasions earlier this year. He's been accused of raping and committing four acts of sexual battery against her.

When the girl refused to return to Laguna Beach again, the reality star and real estate developer allegedly brought another 16-year-old girl to his vacation home and committed sexual battery against her.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Raquel Cooper of the Sexual Assault Unit.

Hutchinson could not immediately be reached for comment by Fox News, but he previously claimed to be innocent in a statement given to The Dallas Morning News.

"Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise," he said. "Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.