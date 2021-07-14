Expand / Collapse search
Bill Hutchinson of 'Marrying Millions' pleads not guilty to raping teen

The Lifetime star also is charged in Texas with sexual assault

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Marrying Millions" star Bill Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home.

The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: "Have a nice day, no thank you" as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported.

Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series "Marrying Millions," which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee, Brianna Ramirez. Hutchinson owns Texas-based Dunhill Partners, a commercial real estate company that develops, leases or manages shopping centers and other properties nationwide.

'MARRYING MILLIONS' STAR BILL HUTCHINSON CHARGED WITH SEXUALLY ASSAULTING, BATTERING TEENS

‘Marrying Millions’ star Bill Hutchinson has been charged with sexual assault and battery.

‘Marrying Millions’ star Bill Hutchinson has been charged with sexual assault and battery. (Highland Park Department of Safety)

Prosecutors accused Hutchinson of taking two 16-year-old girls on several trips this year to his vacation home in Laguna Beach and giving alcohol to one girl in April before raping the unconscious teen. He is accused of sexual battery of the second teen in May.

Hutchinson also is charged in Texas with sexual assault tied to allegations of groping a 17-year-old girl at his Dallas-area home in May. He is the teen's legal guardian, court documents say.

Hutchinson, who has denied wrongdoing, surrendered to police in Highland Park, Texas, last week and is free on $30,000 bond in that case.

Bill Hutchinson is currently engaged to his 'Marrying Millions' costar, 23-year-old Brianna Ramirez.

Bill Hutchinson is currently engaged to his 'Marrying Millions' costar, 23-year-old Brianna Ramirez. (Lifetime)

In California, Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to a felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in state prison and 2 1/2 years in county jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

