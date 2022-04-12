'Father Stu' star Mark Wahlberg says he might leave Hollywood 'sooner rather than later probably'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Wahlberg has been thinking about what the future holds for him,

The actor, who has been on the road promoting his upcoming film "Father Stu," said his new career goal is to combine his faith with his films.

"I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, doing things like this – real substance – can help people," the 50-year-old recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"I definitely want to focus on making more," he shared. "I wouldn’t say necessarily just faith-based content, but things that will help people. So hopefully, this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content."

MARK WAHLBERG SAYS GAINING 30 POUNDS FOR ‘FATHER STU’ BY DRINKING OLIVE OIL ‘REALLY TOOK A TOLL ON ME’

In "Father Stu," Wahlberg stars as Stuart Long, an amateur boxer-turned-priest who suffers from a degenerative and incurable muscular disorder.

The story is based on the real-life Father Stuart Long, who leaned on faith during tough times. Long passed away in 2014 at age 50. Wahlberg, a devout Catholic, also serves as a producer for the biopic.

Wahlberg also hinted he might leave Hollywood "sooner rather than later probably."

Last week, Wahlberg appeared on the "Today" show, where he discussed his faith. The father of four noted that he doesn’t want to force his beliefs onto his children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They think dad's crazy, and he's boring," he joked to Hoda Kotb. "But even with my faith, I don't force it on them. But they know that dad can't start the day without being in prayer, can't start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass."

"And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they'll say, 'Well, if it works for dad, maybe it'll work for us,' and they'll kind of gravitate toward it on their own," Wahlberg added.

Wahlberg explained in February to Fox Nation why "Father Stu" is needed now.

"People need to have faith and hope," he said at the time. "I just knew that I needed to make this movie, and this was my calling and this was my mission. And, now, it's needed more than ever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hopefully, it will do some really important work and help a lot of people," he continued. "It's certainly a turning point for me in my life… I need to stop focusing so much on Mark and start doing much more work for God and for less fortunate people."

When asked about the film's message to audiences, Wahlberg said it was simply about "not giving up."

"God's not going to give up on you," encouraged the actor. "Don't you dare go giving up on yourself."