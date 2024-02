Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Mark Wahlberg put his physical and mental strength to the test in his new action film, "Arthur the King."

Wahlberg, who stars in the movie and produced it, told Fox News Digital that his role as Mikael Lindnord was the "most physically demanding role" he's had in his life.

"I tore my meniscus the first day, and I'm producing the movie, so I couldn't shut the production down. I had to fight through," Wahlberg said. "These guys, you know, adventure racers, endurance athletes, [are] incredible, absolutely incredible."

Wahlberg is excited for fans to watch "Arthur the King," which is based on a true story, on March 15.

"True story," Wahlberg said of the upcoming film. "I always gravitate towards true stories. Remarkable, remarkable story, I cannot wait for people to see it. There's not going to be a dry eye in the house, that's for sure."

Per IMDb, the upcoming film features "an adventure racer" who "adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race." Aside from Wahlberg, the star-studded cast also includes Simu Liu, Michael Landes, Nathalie Emmanuel and Paul Guilfoyle.

Ahead of a Flecha Azul Tequila event in Las Vegas, Wahlberg explained how he's been able to consistently stay in shape for decades.

"You know what, clean living is the key," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital. "Eat right, exercise, everything in moderation. If you're going to have a couple of glasses of Flecha – neat, clean, have some water, recover – everything in moderation. You always want to celebrate your accomplishments and work hard, but on to the next."

He continued, "Don't spend too much time dwelling on something you've already done. We have new goals every day, more things to accomplish. We want to encourage people to be the healthiest, best versions of themselves."

Wahlberg is all about having a balance while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He told Fox News Digital that the key to recovery after a night out is a lot of water and rest.

"Well, recovery is the most important thing, but you always have to get the proper amount of rest, the proper amount of hydration, and recovery is the key, especially if you're getting older," Wahlberg said. "If you're going to be sipping on some tequila, let's [get] some neat, Flecha tequila, have a water, and then have another and have some water. Lots of water before you go to bed, that's the key to recovery."

He added that with all-natural tequila, you don't get a hangover.

Wahlberg, who moved his family to Las Vegas in 2022, was excited to see the Super Bowl bringing people to Sin City. According to the movie star, Nevada is going to be the "new epicenter" of the world.

"Everything is happening in Vegas," he said. "This is now going to be the new epicenter of the world for sports, entertainment, nightlife – not just gaming. It's all happening here, and next, movie studios, film, content, television, everything. This is the epicenter."

Events like the Super Bowl in Las Vegas excite Wahlberg. The actor says there's been a large "disconnect" since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"We're having fun, we're connecting with people," Wahlberg said of Super Bowl weekend. "We're in Vegas, we're bringing people together. This is a time for people to reconnect with one another. COVID has created such a disconnect; it's time to bring people back together."