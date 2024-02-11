Mark Wahlberg shares humanizing detail about his tough workout regimen

Even Mark Wahlberg can feel the burn, or in this case, the freeze of his workouts, and get unmotivated. Known for his regimented fitness schedule, Wahlberg, 52, recently admitted that there are times when he doesn't want to go through his arduous workout routine.

"I feel it more often than you think," he told People magazine. Beginning his day around 4 a.m. with a cold plunge, Wahlberg says once he's through, he's ready to rock and roll.

"I'm like, ‘Okay, I'm awake, I'm alive.’ We're a go right after that," Wahlberg shared. "So I just go and I do the work."

In November, Wahlberg spoke with Fox News Digital about his routine and why he likes the cold plunge. "In the morning, especially in Vegas, it get's pretty cold. This morning it was in the 40s and the water is 40-something degrees. But when you get out, the feeling that you have, it's pretty good," he said.

"It's definitely something I look forward to. Not necessarily the getting in, but the feeling I have after."

That motivation often fuels "The Family Plan" actor to try harder, even on the days when he plans to take it easy. "I start out sluggish and the next thing you know I've ramped it up to a 12 and I got the best workout that I've had in a long time," he admitted to People.

"I don't want to miss something because if, God forbid, I kind of cut corners, don’t show up, don't put the work in and I don't get the results that I want, I know why. I don't want to live with that regret," he said. "I always feel better after and I just go and get it in."

That mentality is something Wahlberg doesn't reserve for only the gym.

"The hard work that I've put in has always been a reason why I have success. …So I attribute to that and my faith and the amount of effort that I've put into everything. So why would I do anything different?"